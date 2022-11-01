If you are a short-term futures market participant, read on or better yet, come join us for a month. We do not just alert numbers for futures instruments. We cover the entire breadth of forex and associated currencies mostly tied to the USD. Follow along on Twitter as well where most times we post our active trades. Here is the premarket summary for today for S&P futures:

An interesting month of October is now behind us and for the markets it was a wild yet fruitful ride. As I’d mentioned in my update from the overnight futures playbook posts, the VIX wasn’t entirely supportive of the move lower with futures during the regular trading session or into settlement and therefore the nice gap up here in the overnight session where participants appear to be net long. The overnight profile is neatly stacked above most of yesterday's activity so that is looking like a bid overall with the markets is in the cards especially with most analysts now thinking that the Fed will likely slow down the pace of rate hikes after the published 75-basis points for November during their announcement on Wednesday. The index which rejected the halfback measure [measured early August to mid-October] yesterday at 3910, appears poised to test initial Fib resistance at 4009 if the thinking about the Fed dovish move into Wednesday pans out. Keeping an eye on the VIX today past the manufacturing data would be advised while limiting short bets during cyclical intraday patterns. Note that we are trading above the last level of resistance [3916.50] from the grid below and that contraction occurred largely due to the inside day we encountered during yesterday's session.

Trade ideas with focus on economic data for the short-term market participant

The ideal long trade originates lower at 3897.25 with a wide stop at 3887 while seeking out 3940 for a profit target. The ideal short trade activates only while keeping a close eye on the S&P index. A push for the S&P index above 3910 [and staying above over a 15-minute period] effectively negates a short trade for the duration of todays’ session so keep this in mind. Regardless, 3941 makes for an excellent short entry into the Fed announcement and this may deliver well for the intraday with a 5-point stop at 3946 while looking for 3892 for a profit target. We have continuing manufacturing data with final PMIs, ISM Manufacturing PMI, JOLTS job openings, construction pricing all clustered in right after the market open in the economic calendar of events. Asian markets settled higher across the board after rumors of Chinese authorities pulling back on pandemic restrictions and Europe is trading in the green zone midway through their session. Oil and precious metals have ticked higher and preliminary estimations of factory numbers in China appears to be encouraging while still being lower q/q. Oil both Brent and WTI on a decent bid in the ON session. Meanwhile yields on the 10Y T-Note pulled back 0.086% to 3.988% yesterday.

