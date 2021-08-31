The fact that the Fed is willing to start to taper in the face of this Delta variant coming through does suggest they have confidence that the economy is going to stand on its own. The Feds signals that policy makers will only gradually cut back on asset purchases, and that they are still a long way from raising interest rates, also offers a cushion for the market against any shock factors. I’m sure the work they have done in keeping our markets from collapsing since March 2020 cannot be spooked under any circumstances. Today, data on consumer confidence, due out at 10 a.m. Leisure travel appears subdued into the end of summer and into school reopenings so that would be an imperfect gauge for consumer confidence measurements as we roll into the end of summer. In European market news, and in an interview that brought the taper debate from the U.S. to Europe, ECB governing member opined that the region’s recovery allows the monetary authority to consider scaling back emergency bond purchases. European markets have stalled and that is bleeding into our premarket this morning. Value remains intact although some consolidation would be normal to expect after a solid up day and a sideways day that follows.

Not much of a referenceable gap to speak of this morning while futures have ticked lower from the settlement but not by large amount. However, the gap appears to be increasing was we write this post.

Ideal long trade should be positioned between 4513.75 and 4520 targeting 4540.25 with a wider than normal stop today at or below 4502.75.

Since last Friday’s upward move and yesterday’s lethargic sideways move, there is always the thought process that a consolidation lower is in the docket. Short traders should look for lack of accumulation or volume between 4531 and 4534. Trading that zone in low volume makes for a decent short trade attempt with a stop at 4537.75 and a profit target of 4515.75. This short move may occur in the premarket and less likely during the RTH.

Today we may close lower due to the sentiment in Europe being lower from the ECB speculation on reduction of bond buybacks.

Key Levels to factor for the intraday price movement

TPO profile