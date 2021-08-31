The fact that the Fed is willing to start to taper in the face of this Delta variant coming through does suggest they have confidence that the economy is going to stand on its own. The Feds signals that policy makers will only gradually cut back on asset purchases, and that they are still a long way from raising interest rates, also offers a cushion for the market against any shock factors. I’m sure the work they have done in keeping our markets from collapsing since March 2020 cannot be spooked under any circumstances. Today, data on consumer confidence, due out at 10 a.m. Leisure travel appears subdued into the end of summer and into school reopenings so that would be an imperfect gauge for consumer confidence measurements as we roll into the end of summer. In European market news, and in an interview that brought the taper debate from the U.S. to Europe, ECB governing member opined that the region’s recovery allows the monetary authority to consider scaling back emergency bond purchases. European markets have stalled and that is bleeding into our premarket this morning. Value remains intact although some consolidation would be normal to expect after a solid up day and a sideways day that follows.
Possible scenarios and thoughts for intraday trade positioning: [This actionable trade plan is available as a monthly subscription on our website]
-
Not much of a referenceable gap to speak of this morning while futures have ticked lower from the settlement but not by large amount. However, the gap appears to be increasing was we write this post.
-
Ideal long trade should be positioned between 4513.75 and 4520 targeting 4540.25 with a wider than normal stop today at or below 4502.75.
-
Since last Friday’s upward move and yesterday’s lethargic sideways move, there is always the thought process that a consolidation lower is in the docket. Short traders should look for lack of accumulation or volume between 4531 and 4534. Trading that zone in low volume makes for a decent short trade attempt with a stop at 4537.75 and a profit target of 4515.75. This short move may occur in the premarket and less likely during the RTH.
-
Today we may close lower due to the sentiment in Europe being lower from the ECB speculation on reduction of bond buybacks.
Key Levels to factor for the intraday price movement
TPO profile
Risk Disclosure: Futures, forex, currencies and stock/options trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. Risk capital is money that can be lost without jeopardizing ones’ financial security or lifestyle. Only risk capital should be used for trading and only those with sufficient risk capital should consider trading. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Past Performance Disclosure: Past performance results have many inherent limitations. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown; in fact, there are frequently sharp differences between actively monitored performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by anyone using any trader’s newsletter service. There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of actual or simulated performance results and all which can adversely affect trading results. Although TradeGuidance never presents hypothetical or simulated trade results, all trades presented can be in a simulated using back-testing to demonstrate similar results.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD soars to three-week highs amid strong EZ inflation
EUR/USD has surged toward 1.1850, hitting the highest since early August. Eurozone CPI beat estimates with 3% YoY and Core CPI hit 1.6%. The dollar is sliding amid the Fed's dovishness and end-of-month flows.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3800 on dollar weakness
GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.38, benefiting from fresh dollar selling. The market mood remains upbeat after the Fed and despite weak Chinese data. Markets are also shrugging off Brexit concerns and elevated UK covid cases.
XAU/USD bulls retain control above $1,800, near multi-week tops
Gold attracted some dip-buying near the 100-day/200-day SMA confluence support on Tuesday and reversed a major part of the previous day's modest retracement slide from near four-week tops.
Experts believe Bitcoin will form a “double bubble” before prices retrace
2013 Bitcoin bull run that witnessed 75% drop before 1,750% gain is similar to current price action. As Bitcoin changes hands, a repeat of 2013's "double bubble" is more likely.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence August Preview: Negative dollar risks
American consumers have a good deal on their minds as the summer winds to a close, little of it optimistic. August Nonfarm Payrolls projected at 728,000 down from 943,000. Market risk is relatively high from a negative result.