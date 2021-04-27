Yesterday’s inside day didn’t quite mean a bearish stance in the ON session which held a low of 4176.25 after dipping a tad bit lower right after settlement yesterday. Not much to make using market generated information from the ON session here other than the fact that bulls remain in control determined to push this above 4200 which could happen here in the day session today. The ON session has clocked a high of 4192.50 which means we pushed past the previous high of 4186.75.
Possible Scenarios
The scenarios we put out every day on here aren’t based of price which, although important, is merely an advertising/ marketing tool for instruments. We equate conversations on “value” and equating them to “price-levels” so as to make them actionable for short-term participants in the futures markets.
The early price action will be to see if we can achieve taking out the ON high [4192.50]. In ability to push above will likely see profit taking in a move down to 4174 and more than likely hold value above 4173 which was the “dip-in” price level right after futures settlement yesterday.
Points of reflection on an initial move lower are 4176, 4173, 4170.50, 4164.75 in what is a very close cluster of price levels. Know that short trades today while feasible should be of shorter duration.
On the initial push lower, if we are unable to push much below 4177, expect 4197 in the first couple of hours.
Key levels to factor for today's intraday price movement
Key-Levels
|
Level
|
What is this level?
|
4176.25
|
ONL [at the time of this writing ahead of 8.45 am EST]
|
4192.50
|
ONH
|
4181.00
|
POC
|
4173.00
|
Yesterday’s RTH low
|
4186.00
|
Yesterday’s RTH high
|
4179.50
|
Yesterday’s settlement
Profile chart
Risk Disclosure: Futures, forex, currencies and stock/options trading contains substantial risk and is not for every investor. An investor could potentially lose all or more than the initial investment. Risk capital is money that can be lost without jeopardizing ones’ financial security or lifestyle. Only risk capital should be used for trading and only those with sufficient risk capital should consider trading. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. Past Performance Disclosure: Past performance results have many inherent limitations. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown; in fact, there are frequently sharp differences between actively monitored performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by anyone using any trader’s newsletter service. There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of actual or simulated performance results and all which can adversely affect trading results. Although TradeGuidance never presents hypothetical or simulated trade results, all trades presented can be in a simulated using back-testing to demonstrate similar results.
