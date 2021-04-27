Yesterday’s inside day didn’t quite mean a bearish stance in the ON session which held a low of 4176.25 after dipping a tad bit lower right after settlement yesterday. Not much to make using market generated information from the ON session here other than the fact that bulls remain in control determined to push this above 4200 which could happen here in the day session today. The ON session has clocked a high of 4192.50 which means we pushed past the previous high of 4186.75.

Possible Scenarios

The scenarios we put out every day on here aren’t based of price which, although important, is merely an advertising/ marketing tool for instruments. We equate conversations on “value” and equating them to “price-levels” so as to make them actionable for short-term participants in the futures markets.

The early price action will be to see if we can achieve taking out the ON high [4192.50]. In ability to push above will likely see profit taking in a move down to 4174 and more than likely hold value above 4173 which was the “dip-in” price level right after futures settlement yesterday.

Points of reflection on an initial move lower are 4176, 4173, 4170.50, 4164.75 in what is a very close cluster of price levels. Know that short trades today while feasible should be of shorter duration.

On the initial push lower, if we are unable to push much below 4177, expect 4197 in the first couple of hours.

Key levels to factor for today's intraday price movement

Key-Levels

Level What is this level? 4176.25 ONL [at the time of this writing ahead of 8.45 am EST] 4192.50 ONH 4181.00 POC 4173.00 Yesterday’s RTH low 4186.00 Yesterday’s RTH high 4179.50 Yesterday’s settlement

Profile chart