Emini S&P 500: Leaves a double top sell signal in place

Emini SP 500–Nasdaq
Emini S&P March we wrote: beats resistance at 3875/85. The break above 3900 is a buy signal targeting 3910/12 & 3925/30. Further gains retest the all time high at 3954/58.
Longs did well yesterday as we hit all targets as far as 3954/58. We topped exactly here. THIS CREATES DOUBLE TOP SELL SIGNAL RISK. BULLS THEREFORE REQUIRE A NEW ALL TIME HIGH TODAY & WEEKLY CLOSE ABOVE 3960.
Nasdaq March only reached 13119 despite trying to break higher. We must watch the 50 day moving average at 13150 today.
Daily Analysis
Emini S&P holding the all time high at 3954/58 leaves a double top sell signal in place. First target is 3917/07. A break below 3900 targets 3887/82, perhaps as far as support at 3870/60. Just be aware that a weekly close below here would be a sell signal for the start of next week.
A weekly close above 3960 is obviously required to keep bulls in full control, initially targeting 3975/80 & 3995/99.
Nasdaq holding 50 day moving average resistance at 13150/200 risks a slide to 12950/900, perhaps as far as support at 12830/770. A break below 12730 targets 12650/600.
Shorts at first resistance at 13150/200 need stops above 13250. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 13350/400 & 13500/550.
EUR/USD falls toward 1.19 as Treasury yields rebound
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.19, falling as US yields rise amid elevated expectations for the US economy. Investors are unconvinced by the ECB's message and worried about Europe's slow vaccination campaign.
GBP/USD unable to weather the dollar storm despite upbeat UK GDP
GBP/USD is on the back foot, trading below 1.39. UK GDP beat estimates with a drop of 2.9% in January. US yields are climbing once again, keeping the dollar bid. Biden's stimulus and vaccine acceleration are boosting the greenback.
Labor market recovery to regain traction, room to rise for CAD?
Canada to snap two straight months of job losses in February. A less disruptive covid situation in winters and vaccine progress may lead to solid jobs data. USD/CAD technicals support CAD bulls amid rising oil prices, upbeat BOC.
Cardano price hints at a 25% breakout from a consolidation phase
Cardano price is traversing towards the apex of the symmetrical triangle pattern. A successful breakout could push ADA 25% in either direction. Transactional data shows a massive supply barrier that could deter an upswing.
Tesla shares fall in pre-market, fire in Fremont factory reported.
Teslas shares rally strongly from recent lows as tech recovers. Tesla shares rebound from below $600 on March 5 to near $700. Tesla shares suffer in Friday's pre-market as reports of a fire at its Fremont factory.