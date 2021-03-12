Emini S&P 500: Leaves a double top sell signal in place

Emini SP 500–Nasdaq

Emini S&P March we wrote: beats resistance at 3875/85. The break above 3900 is a buy signal targeting 3910/12 & 3925/30. Further gains retest the all time high at 3954/58.

Longs did well yesterday as we hit all targets as far as 3954/58. We topped exactly here. THIS CREATES DOUBLE TOP SELL SIGNAL RISK. BULLS THEREFORE REQUIRE A NEW ALL TIME HIGH TODAY & WEEKLY CLOSE ABOVE 3960.

Nasdaq March only reached 13119 despite trying to break higher. We must watch the 50 day moving average at 13150 today.

Daily Analysis

Emini S&P holding the all time high at 3954/58 leaves a double top sell signal in place. First target is 3917/07. A break below 3900 targets 3887/82, perhaps as far as support at 3870/60. Just be aware that a weekly close below here would be a sell signal for the start of next week.

A weekly close above 3960 is obviously required to keep bulls in full control, initially targeting 3975/80 & 3995/99.

Nasdaq holding 50 day moving average resistance at 13150/200 risks a slide to 12950/900, perhaps as far as support at 12830/770. A break below 12730 targets 12650/600.

Shorts at first resistance at 13150/200 need stops above 13250. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 13350/400 & 13500/550.

