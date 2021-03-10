Emini SP 500 – Nasdaq
Emini S&P March volatile but directionless, seeing daily moves of up to 100 -120points but we are going nowhere. Impossible to hold a position for more than a day.
Nasdaq March beat key resistance at 12600/650 with stops above 12720 triggered.However we then topped exactly at strong resistance at 12850/900.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P holding below 3870/60 targets 3840/30. A break below 3820 risks a slideto 3800/3795 then 3780/75. A break below 3765 targets 3740/30.
First resistance at 3875/85. A break above 3900 is a buy signal targeting 3910/12 &3925/30. Further gains retest the all time high at 3954/58.
Nasdaq down significant one day then a huge gains the next. This has been thepattern for 4 days. A really big battle between bulls & bears. We held strongresistance at 12850/900. Shorts need stops above 12950. A break higher is a buysignal targeting 13150/200 & 13250/300.
Holding 12850/900 targets 13650/600. A break below 12550 risks a slide to 12500 &12330/330, perhaps as far as strong support at 12200/160. Try longs with stopsbelow 12100, but also be ready to sell a break below 12100.
Chart
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
