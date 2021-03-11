Jason Sen Jason Sen

Emini S&P 500: Holding above 3900/3890 is a buy signal

Emini SP 500 – Nasdaq

Emini S&P March beats resistance at 3875/85. The break above 3900 is a buy signaltargeting 3910/12 & 3925/30.

Nasdaq March reached further then expected, reversing from 12993. Outlook is stillquite negative.

Emini S&P holding above 3900/3890 is a buy signal targeting 3910/12 & 3925/30.Further gains retest the all time high at 3954/58.

A break below 3880 risks a slide to 3860/50. Longs need stops below 3640. A breaklower targets 3820/10.

Nasdaq tested strong resistance at 12850/900 but over ran further then I expected,above 12950 reaching 12993. A break above 13000is a buy signal targeting13150/200 & 13250/300.

However there is a good chance we hold first resistance at 12850/900 today. Shortsneed stops above 13000!!! Shorts target12750/700 with first support at 13650/600. Abreak below 12550 risks a slide to 12500 & 12330/330, perhaps as far as strongsupport at 12200/160. Try longs with stops below 12100, but also be ready to sell abreak below 12100.

EUR/USD is rising toward 1.1950, benefiting from falling US Treasury yields, resulting from weak inflation and a successful auction. Another bond offering in the US and the all-important ECB meeting are eyed. The bank is set to leave policy unchanged but may tweak its purchasing schemes. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.3950 as the safe-haven dollar weakens with falling yields and the stimulus bill's approval. A row between the EU and the UK over vaccine exports has been shrugged off by markets for now.

GBP/USD News

Gold advances towards $1750 amid the golden cross on the 1H chart. Overbought RSI conditions warrant caution, as the critical level gets challenged. XAU/USD eyes US data and Biden’s speech, as it extends a three-day winning streak.

Gold News

Dogecoin price is at the end of consolidation in a bullish pennant pattern. A decisive close above the pennant at $0.061 suggests a 90% upswing. The Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator's sell signal could potentially delay or even invalidate DOGE's bullish outlook.

Roblox (RBLX) stock is launching on the NYSE today, Wednesday. Roblox is a social gaming phenomenon with hundreds of millions of players globally. Roblox (RBLX) is looking to expand its offering into entertainment, toys, and other social gaming aspects.

