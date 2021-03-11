Emini S&P 500: Holding above 3900/3890 is a buy signal

Emini SP 500 – Nasdaq
Emini S&P March beats resistance at 3875/85. The break above 3900 is a buy signaltargeting 3910/12 & 3925/30.
Nasdaq March reached further then expected, reversing from 12993. Outlook is stillquite negative.
Daily analysis
Emini S&P holding above 3900/3890 is a buy signal targeting 3910/12 & 3925/30.Further gains retest the all time high at 3954/58.
A break below 3880 risks a slide to 3860/50. Longs need stops below 3640. A breaklower targets 3820/10.
Nasdaq tested strong resistance at 12850/900 but over ran further then I expected,above 12950 reaching 12993. A break above 13000is a buy signal targeting13150/200 & 13250/300.
However there is a good chance we hold first resistance at 12850/900 today. Shortsneed stops above 13000!!! Shorts target12750/700 with first support at 13650/600. Abreak below 12550 risks a slide to 12500 & 12330/330, perhaps as far as strongsupport at 12200/160. Try longs with stops below 12100, but also be ready to sell abreak below 12100.
