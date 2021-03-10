Emini Dow Jones – Nasdaq

Emini Dow Jones March retested the all time high at 32114 & held 4 ticks above butagain this could not be sustained. There is double top risk here which would benegative for today at least.

Nasdaq March beat key resistance at 12600/650 with stops above 12720 triggered.However we then topped exactly at strong resistance at 12850/900.

Daily analysis

Emini Dow Jones tests first support at 31750/710. A break lower targets 31570/550with support at 31500/450. Longs need stops below 31400. A break lower targets31330/300 & 31150/100. Longs here need stops below 31000. A break lower is a sellsignal targeting 30850/800.

New all time high at 32114/118 is the resistance of the day of course. If we continuehigher look for 32250/300 & 23450/500.

Nasdaq down significant one day then a huge gains the next. This has been thepattern for 4 days. A really big battle between bulls & bears. We held strongresistance at 12850/900. Shorts need stops above 12950. A break higher is a buysignal targeting 13150/200 & 13250/300.

Holding 12850/900 targets 13650/600. A break below 12550 risks a slide to 12500 &12330/330, perhaps as far as strong support at 12200/160. Try longs with stopsbelow 12100, but also be ready to sell a break below 12100.

