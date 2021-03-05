Emini Dow Jones – Nasdaq

Emini Dow Jones March we wrote: A break below 30800 is a sell signal targeting30600/500. Try longs with stops below 30400.

The shorts worked as we bottomed exactly at 30600/500 & we bounce back to30950.

Nasdaq March broke support at the February low at 12660 for a sell signal & thenbroke the 100 day moving average at 12550/500 for another sell signal.

Daily analysis

Emini Dow Jones strong resistance at 31000/100. A break higher targets 31350/450.Bulls need a break above 31600 for a buy signal.

Holding strong resistance at 31000/100 targets 30900/850 before a retest of supportat 30600/500. Try longs with stops below 30400. A break lower is a sell signaltargeting support at 30100/000. A break lower tests strong support at 30800/700.

Nasdaq breaks the 100 day moving average at 12550/500 for a sell signal & we hitthe next target of 12330/330. Below 12300 we look for strong support at 12200/160.Watch for a low for the day but also be ready to sell a break below 12060.

Sell at 12550/600 with stops above 12700. Strong resistance again at 12800/850.Shorts need stops above 12950.

Chart