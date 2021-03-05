Emini Dow Jones – Nasdaq
Emini Dow Jones March we wrote: A break below 30800 is a sell signal targeting30600/500. Try longs with stops below 30400.
The shorts worked as we bottomed exactly at 30600/500 & we bounce back to30950.
Nasdaq March broke support at the February low at 12660 for a sell signal & thenbroke the 100 day moving average at 12550/500 for another sell signal.
Daily analysis
Emini Dow Jones strong resistance at 31000/100. A break higher targets 31350/450.Bulls need a break above 31600 for a buy signal.
Holding strong resistance at 31000/100 targets 30900/850 before a retest of supportat 30600/500. Try longs with stops below 30400. A break lower is a sell signaltargeting support at 30100/000. A break lower tests strong support at 30800/700.
Nasdaq breaks the 100 day moving average at 12550/500 for a sell signal & we hitthe next target of 12330/330. Below 12300 we look for strong support at 12200/160.Watch for a low for the day but also be ready to sell a break below 12060.
Sell at 12550/600 with stops above 12700. Strong resistance again at 12800/850.Shorts need stops above 12950.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
