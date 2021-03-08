Emini Dow Jones – Nasdaq
Emini Dow Jones March volatility is increasing with 4 out of the last 6 sessions seeingranges of between 700-900 ticks a day.
On Friday we recovered all of Thursday steep losses and even close aboveThursday’s high. Bulls think they have won. I am not so sure & I think this volatility ishere to stay.
Nasdaq March we wrote: breaks the 100 day moving average at 12550/500 for a sellsignal & we hit the next target of 12330/330. Below 12300 we look for strong supportat 12200/160. Watch for a low for the day.
We rocketed from just 7 ticks above 12200. We have a bullish candle but I think I amgoing to focus on the 1 month bear trend.
Daily analysis
Emini Dow Jones has resistance at last week’s high at 31550/650. A break highertargets 31800/900 before a retest of the all time high 32000/033.
Failure to beat resistance at last week’s high at 31550/650 targets first support at31350/250. A break below signals further losses to 30000/950 & 30800 before aretest of second support at 30650/550. Longs need stops below 30450. A break loweris a medium term sell signal, initially targeting 30300/250, perhaps as far as30000/950.
Nasdaq has key resistance at 13600/650 today. Shorts here target 12500 &12330/330, perhaps as far as strong support at 12200/160. Watch for a low for theday again today, but also be ready to sell a break below 12100.
Shorts at 12600/650 need stops above 12700. Strong resistance again at 12850/900.Shorts need stops above 12950.
Chart
