Emini Dow Jones – Nasdaq
Emini Dow Jones JUNE reversed just 11 ticks from first resistance at 23650/700 to testminor support at 32400/300.
Nasdaq JUNE has traded sideways for 2 weeks in a 600 point range.
Daily analysis
Emini Dow Jones June retests minor support at 32400/300 but below 32250 risks aslide to 32100/050. Longs need stops below 32000. A break lower targets 31900/850.
First resistance at 23650/700. A break above 320750 opens the door to 32850/870,perhaps as far as 30000/33050 before a retest of the June contract high at 33116.
Nasdaq holding above 13000 ( we held 12979 yesterday) targets a 4 week trend lineat 13150/170. Above 13190 retests the high from last week at 13287/298. A breakhigher targets 13500/550.
A break below 12900 is a sell signal initially targeting the lower end of the range at12800/750. A break below 12700 targets 12600 / 12550. If we continue lower look for12430 / 12400 before a retest of the March low at 12225 / 12200.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
EUR/USD poised to challenge the 1.1800 level
Investors ignored upbeat EU data and dismal US figures and sent the pair to a fresh 2021 low of 1.1811. Further slides in the docket.
GBP/USD vulnerable to further downside below 1.3700
GBP/USD struggles to rebound from seven week low. Downbeat RSI, not oversold, joins sustained break of key trend line, SMA to favor sellers. Bulls need fresh monthly high for conviction, 100-day SMA, nine-month-old support line lure bears.
Bitcoin fundamentals spike ahead of liftoff to $66,000
Bitcoin jumped by more than $1,600 in a matter of minutes on Wednesday after Elon Musk announced that Tesla, the leading electronic car manufacturer, has started accepting payments in BTC.
Don't Look Back: US markets ignore February Durable Goods
February was not the month for US consumers as Durable Goods followed Retail Sales into contraction, but markets are betting that the latest Washington stimulus payments on top of the waning pandemic will bring back January's buying fervor.