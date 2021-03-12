Emini Dow Jones – Nasdaq

Emini Dow Jones March higher again yesterday as expected to the next targets of 32250/300, 23450/500 & just 9 ticks from 23650/700.

Our longs doing very well this week after the buy signal.

Nasdaq March only reached 13119 despite trying to break higher. We must watch the 50 day moving average at 13150 today.

Daily Analysis

Emini Dow Jones hits all targets as far as 23650/700 & topped exactly here. Further gains today target 23900/24000.

Downside is expected to be limited with minor support at 32450/400 then strong support at 32150/100. Longs need stops below 32000.

Nasdaq holding 50 day moving average resistance at 13150/200 risks a slide to 12950/900, perhaps as far as support at 12830/770. A break below 12730 targets 12650/600.

Shorts at first resistance at 13150/200 need stops above 13250. A break higher is a buy signal targeting 13350/400 & 13500/550.

