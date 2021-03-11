Jason Sen Jason Sen

Emini Dow Jones March bottomed exactly at first support at 31750/710. Longs here benefitted from a bounce to the first target of 32114/118 for a potential 350 ticks profit.

Nasdaq March reached further then expected, reversing from 12993. Outlook is still quite negative.

Daily analysis

Emini Dow Jones beats 32114/118 for the next targets of 32250/300 & 23450/500. Ifwe continue higher look for 23650/700, perhaps as far as 23900/24000 next week.

Downside is expected to be limited with minor support at 32300/250 then strong support at 32120/080. Longs need stops below 32000.

Nasdaq tested strong resistance at 12850/900 but over ran further then I expected,above 12950 reaching 12993. A break above 13000is a buy signal targeting 13150/200 & 13250/300.

However there is a good chance we hold first resistance at 12850/900 today. Shorts need stops above 13000!!! Shorts target12750/700 with first support at 13650/600. Abreak below 12550 risks a slide to 12500 & 12330/330, perhaps as far as strong support at 12200/160. Try longs with stops below 12100, but also be ready to sell a break below 12100.

EUR/USD rises above 1.19 on falling yields, ahead of the ECB

EUR/USD rises above 1.19 on falling yields, ahead of the ECB

EUR/USD is rising toward 1.1950, benefiting from falling US Treasury yields, resulting from weak inflation and a successful auction. Another bond offering in the US and the all-important ECB meeting are eyed. The bank is set to leave policy unchanged but may tweak its purchasing schemes. 

GBP/USD rises toward 1.3950 as market mood improves

GBP/USD rises toward 1.3950 as market mood improves

GBP/USD is advancing toward 1.3950 as the safe-haven dollar weakens with falling yields and the stimulus bill's approval. A row between the EU and the UK over vaccine exports has been shrugged off by markets for now.

Golden cross supports XAU/USD bulls despite overbought conditions

Golden cross supports XAU/USD bulls despite overbought conditions

Gold advances towards $1750 amid the golden cross on the 1H chart. Overbought RSI conditions warrant caution, as the critical level gets challenged. XAU/USD eyes US data and Biden’s speech, as it extends a three-day winning streak.

Dogecoin on the verge of a 90% upswing

Dogecoin on the verge of a 90% upswing

Dogecoin price is at the end of consolidation in a bullish pennant pattern. A decisive close above the pennant at $0.061 suggests a 90% upswing. The Tom DeMark (TD) Sequential indicator's sell signal could potentially delay or even invalidate DOGE's bullish outlook.

Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox

Roblox (RBLX) Stock Price prediction: The new game in meme town is Roblox

Roblox (RBLX) stock is launching on the NYSE today, Wednesday. Roblox is a social gaming phenomenon with hundreds of millions of players globally. Roblox (RBLX) is looking to expand its offering into entertainment, toys, and other social gaming aspects.

