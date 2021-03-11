Emini Dow Jones – Nasdaq

Emini Dow Jones March bottomed exactly at first support at 31750/710. Longs here benefitted from a bounce to the first target of 32114/118 for a potential 350 ticks profit.

Nasdaq March reached further then expected, reversing from 12993. Outlook is still quite negative.

Daily analysis

Emini Dow Jones beats 32114/118 for the next targets of 32250/300 & 23450/500. Ifwe continue higher look for 23650/700, perhaps as far as 23900/24000 next week.

Downside is expected to be limited with minor support at 32300/250 then strong support at 32120/080. Longs need stops below 32000.

Nasdaq tested strong resistance at 12850/900 but over ran further then I expected,above 12950 reaching 12993. A break above 13000is a buy signal targeting 13150/200 & 13250/300.

However there is a good chance we hold first resistance at 12850/900 today. Shorts need stops above 13000!!! Shorts target12750/700 with first support at 13650/600. Abreak below 12550 risks a slide to 12500 & 12330/330, perhaps as far as strong support at 12200/160. Try longs with stops below 12100, but also be ready to sell a break below 12100.

Chart