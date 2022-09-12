- Our updated EM vulnerability heatmap looks at EM economies' sensitivities to global financial tightening and elevated commodity prices, as well as their trade exposure to China and effectiveness of their local monetary policy.
- The usual suspects top the rank of the most vulnerable EM economies: Sri Lanka, Turkey, Pakistan and Poland. Some of the larger EM, such as Brazil and South Africa rank better but the relative comparison against a number of struggling frontier economies disguises some persistent country-specific weaknesses.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD eases towards 0.6800 amid souring mood
AUD/USD is retreating towards 0.6800 in Monday's Asian trading. The market mood turns sour amid Beijing's fresh covid outbreak, US-China tensions and global recession fears. The US dollar extends correction amid light trading and ahead of Tuesday's US inflation.
EUR/USD: Hawkish bets on ECB favor bulls to aim for 1.0115 hurdle, US inflation eyed
EUR/USD grinds higher around 1.0090 during Monday’s sluggish session as China’s off and a light calendar joins pre-data anxiety. However, the recently hawkish comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers keep the pair buyers hopeful.
Gold sees a downside towards $1,700 on lower consensus for US Inflation
Gold price is expected to drop to near $1,700.00 on a breakdown of Ascending Triangle. Lower consensus for US CPI is resulting in a sell-off in the precious metal. The headline US CPI is seen lower at 8.1% vs. 8.5% reported earlier.
Binance Coin price insulates itself from sellers as BNB bulls eye $310
Binance Coin price shows a recent formation of a twelve-hour demand zone, extending from $282.73 to $257.74. A bounce off this demand zone could trigger a 10% run-up to $310. A daily candlestick close below $257.74 will invalidate the bullish thesis for BNB.
US Dollar forecast ahead of CPI
US dollar bulls have seemingly halted their ascension as they wait for the US inflation data that is due this Tuesday. The market is predicting that August's headline CPI may edge lower by 0.1%, further strengthening the case that US inflation has peaked.