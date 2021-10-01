The dovish signals from the NBP have made us a bit more cautious on the prospects of substantial tightening despite inflation staying elevated.

Our base-case is still that they will turn more hawkish in November, but our conviction has declined. We have consequently raised the trajectory for EUR/PLN.

Persistently elevated unit labour costs, rapid rise in US yields and Dollar or further souring of the risk sentiment remain key upside risks for EUR/PLN.

While activity in the Polish economy remains brisk, the delta variant and a stalling vaccination process have turned the NBP more cautious, challenging the market’s hawkish pricing of returning to 1.0 % within one year.

We still see a case for higher rates and more hawkish NBP in November, although with less conviction. Core inflation remains above NBP’s target range (1.5% to 3.5%) at 3.9% y/y, and the prolonging supply chain challenges and rising energy prices pose upside risks to near-term outlook. Rising inflation expectations and unit labor costs strengthen the view of persisting inflation beyond the pandemic’s transitory effects (Chart 1). Yet, governor Glapinsky sees the price pressures as temporary and driven by supply shocks outside the remit of monetary policy. This carries considerable risk in our view as supply side driven prices pressures can still lead to higher wage demands and more chronic inflation.

While we do not see the case yet for revising our expectation for the fundamental fair value of EUR/PLN, a failure to respond to higher inflation would imply a level shift higher. The real effective exchange rate of PLN is still in “undervalued” territory (chart 2) but this has been due to the weakening of the spot. The terms of trade is hit by higher gas and oil prices, which together with the rise in ULC relative to Euro Area is worsening the current account.

Poland’s large external refinancing needs leave PLN exposed to rise in US yields/dollar. Risks of further souring in global risk sentiment, EU tensions and the Covid-situation also loom in the background, especially given NBP’s focus on the pandemic developments. In light of the above we have turned more cautious on the upside potential for PLN in the latest FX update, targeting the EUR/PLN at 4.55 in 3M (instead of 4.48).

