Emerging markets appear resistant to inflation, with some currencies even appreciating against the Dollar

A sharp tightening of monetary policy in advanced economies often causes financial stress or even crises in emerging economies. But that doesn't happen this time. The recent round of monetary policy tightening is playing out differently today.
The tightening of monetary policy by emerging and developed economies, where they raised interest rates at the sharpest pace in decades, did not create shocks in emerging markets, which finally have proved resilient. Responding to rising inflation, emerging markets starting in mid-2021, tightened monetary policy much earlier than advanced economies. Remarkably, emerging market growth has remained strong over the past year and is expected to hold up quite well this year while capital outflows have been contained. As a result, some emerging market currencies have even appreciated against the dollar.
Crucial factors
A critical factor explaining emerging economies' strong performance is the reforms that have been implemented over the past two decades. These reforms helped reduce credit and currency risks.One of the significant reforms concerns the greater degree of central banks' independence that appear to be improving their monetary policy frameworks as they can use the exchange rate as an inflation-targeting tool.
Numerous efforts have been made to enhance financial stability, focusing on bolstering the capitalization of banks and implementing various measures to strengthen regulatory, supervisory, and macroprudential frameworks. These steps aim to mitigate risk-taking and address foreign exchange (FX) mismatches. Emerging economies have taken measures to promote the growth of local currency bond markets and bolstered their foreign exchange reserves, thereby mitigating the risk of default on foreign currency loans. Additionally, these economies have reaped the advantages of enhanced fiscal frameworks, which enhance the sustainability of their debt.
Investors can enhance their risk assessment and reduce the likelihood of panic selling during global economic contractions by benefiting from increased transparency in central bank policies. Additionally, the effective measures taken by central banks in emerging markets to combat inflation have bolstered their credibility in terms of aligning long-term inflation expectations with their targets. Despite the positive impact of these advancements on developing economies, it is crucial to acknowledge the persistent and substantial risks posed by monetary policy tightening.
Inflation, the key factor
Despite the optimistic outlook of the markets, suggesting a rapid decline in inflation and minimal impact on economic growth, along with the possibility of emerging market central banks lowering interest rates in late 2023, it is important to note that there are still lingering risks of persistent inflation that could challenge these expectations.
Given that inflation is driven by a reduced supply of goods, activity has not slowed in many emerging markets that produce goods and services; thus, unemployment remains close to historic lows. Services tend to be labour-intensive, resulting in wage growth being unlikely to slow down quickly. The fact that labour markets and activity remain relatively strong suggests that upward inflation pressure may persist for a long.
On the other hand, if inflation remains consistently high, it creates a self-reinforcing cycle that heightens the probability of an even more prolonged period of elevated inflation. Enduring high inflation would result in rising production costs, businesses being hesitant to decrease their profit margins, and consequently, consumers bearing the burden through increased prices. This, in turn, would prompt workers to demand higher wages to compensate for the erosion of their purchasing power. In essence, the longer high inflation persists, the more challenging it becomes to reduce it, leading to a more severe contraction in output due to escalating costs.
Emerging markets face a significant threat from the possibility of inflation remaining at elevated levels. In these markets, both wage and price inflation are more prevalent compared to developed economies. Additionally, inflation expectations in emerging economies are less reliable. Given the higher currency volatility and the susceptibility to energy shocks, these economies are more exposed to sudden surges in inflation.
Traders' focus
In spite of positive indications from emerging economies, the presence of inflationary price pressures seems deeply rooted in numerous economies, thereby posing substantial upward risks to inflation.
Traders trading emerging economies' currencies, in order to determine whether emerging economies are indeed resilient, should focus on the following critical issues:
-
If central banks continue to demonstrate an unwavering commitment to tight policies, recognizing that insufficient monetary tightening could necessitate even more challenging actions in the future.
-
If central banks attain greater independence, transparency and communication, ensuring the prudent utilization of financial instruments to curb inflation, thereby preparing themselves to confront potential obstacles that may lie ahead.
CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. The Article/Information available on this website is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as investment advice or any other research recommendation. Nothing contained on this Article/ Information in this website constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by LegacyFX and A.N. ALLNEW INVESTMENTS LIMITED in Cyprus or any affiliate Company, XE PRIME VENTURES LTD in Cayman Islands, AN All New Investments BY LLC in Belarus and AN All New Investments (VA) Ltd in Vanuatu to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. LegacyFX and A.N. ALLNEW INVESTMENTS LIMITED in Cyprus or any affiliate Company, XE PRIME VENTURES LTD in Cayman Islands, AN All New Investments BY LLC in Belarus and AN All New Investments (VA) Ltd in Vanuatu are not liable for any possible claim for damages arising from any decision you make based on information or other Content made available to you through the website, but investors themselves assume the sole responsibility of evaluating the merits and risks associated with the use of any information or other Article/ Information on the website before making any decisions based on such information or other Article.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery above 1.0800 as US Dollar corrects ahead of Powell
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0810, sustaining its bounce in the European session. The US Dollar is correcting across the board amid a better market mood. ECB President Lagarde's remarks aid the EUR/USD recovery. All eyes remain on Fed 'Powell's speech.
GBP/USD accelerates recovery and trades above 1.2450
GBP/USD is rising back above 1.2450, as the greenback changed course. The Cable is in frank recovery as the US Dollar is correcting lower in tandem with the US Treasury bond yields. Powell's speech awaited.
Gold: XAU/USD scales higher on weaker US Dollar, trades around $1,965
Gold price gains some positive traction on Friday and snaps a three-day losing streak to the $1,950 area, or the lowest level since early April touched the previous day.
XRP price rally gains momentum with massive spike in XRP Ledger activity
XRP Ledger, Ripple’s decentralized blockchain, noted an increase in activity over the past quarter.
Markets on the downside ahead of Powell's monetary policy
Financial market sentiment is in line to conclude weekly trading today more upbeat by optimism and hope that an agreement to raise the US debt ceiling will be put to the table for a vote next week.