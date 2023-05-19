Emerging markets appear resistant to inflation, with some currencies even appreciating against the Dollar

Share:

A sharp tightening of monetary policy in advanced economies often causes financial stress or even crises in emerging economies. But that doesn't happen this time. The recent round of monetary policy tightening is playing out differently today.

The tightening of monetary policy by emerging and developed economies, where they raised interest rates at the sharpest pace in decades, did not create shocks in emerging markets, which finally have proved resilient. Responding to rising inflation, emerging markets starting in mid-2021, tightened monetary policy much earlier than advanced economies. Remarkably, emerging market growth has remained strong over the past year and is expected to hold up quite well this year while capital outflows have been contained. As a result, some emerging market currencies have even appreciated against the dollar.

Crucial factors

A critical factor explaining emerging economies' strong performance is the reforms that have been implemented over the past two decades. These reforms helped reduce credit and currency risks.One of the significant reforms concerns the greater degree of central banks' independence that appear to be improving their monetary policy frameworks as they can use the exchange rate as an inflation-targeting tool.

Numerous efforts have been made to enhance financial stability, focusing on bolstering the capitalization of banks and implementing various measures to strengthen regulatory, supervisory, and macroprudential frameworks. These steps aim to mitigate risk-taking and address foreign exchange (FX) mismatches. Emerging economies have taken measures to promote the growth of local currency bond markets and bolstered their foreign exchange reserves, thereby mitigating the risk of default on foreign currency loans. Additionally, these economies have reaped the advantages of enhanced fiscal frameworks, which enhance the sustainability of their debt.

Investors can enhance their risk assessment and reduce the likelihood of panic selling during global economic contractions by benefiting from increased transparency in central bank policies. Additionally, the effective measures taken by central banks in emerging markets to combat inflation have bolstered their credibility in terms of aligning long-term inflation expectations with their targets. Despite the positive impact of these advancements on developing economies, it is crucial to acknowledge the persistent and substantial risks posed by monetary policy tightening.

Inflation, the key factor

Despite the optimistic outlook of the markets, suggesting a rapid decline in inflation and minimal impact on economic growth, along with the possibility of emerging market central banks lowering interest rates in late 2023, it is important to note that there are still lingering risks of persistent inflation that could challenge these expectations.

Given that inflation is driven by a reduced supply of goods, activity has not slowed in many emerging markets that produce goods and services; thus, unemployment remains close to historic lows. Services tend to be labour-intensive, resulting in wage growth being unlikely to slow down quickly. The fact that labour markets and activity remain relatively strong suggests that upward inflation pressure may persist for a long.

On the other hand, if inflation remains consistently high, it creates a self-reinforcing cycle that heightens the probability of an even more prolonged period of elevated inflation. Enduring high inflation would result in rising production costs, businesses being hesitant to decrease their profit margins, and consequently, consumers bearing the burden through increased prices. This, in turn, would prompt workers to demand higher wages to compensate for the erosion of their purchasing power. In essence, the longer high inflation persists, the more challenging it becomes to reduce it, leading to a more severe contraction in output due to escalating costs.

Emerging markets face a significant threat from the possibility of inflation remaining at elevated levels. In these markets, both wage and price inflation are more prevalent compared to developed economies. Additionally, inflation expectations in emerging economies are less reliable. Given the higher currency volatility and the susceptibility to energy shocks, these economies are more exposed to sudden surges in inflation.

Traders' focus

In spite of positive indications from emerging economies, the presence of inflationary price pressures seems deeply rooted in numerous economies, thereby posing substantial upward risks to inflation.

Traders trading emerging economies' currencies, in order to determine whether emerging economies are indeed resilient, should focus on the following critical issues: