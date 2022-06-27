As major central banks rush to tackle record-high inflation by hiking rates, EM FX has performed broadly in line with our expectations. Economies with greatest external vulnerabilities, such as Turkey, Sri Lanka and Egypt are the biggest losers in the EM FX space since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February.

Recently, pressure has been building on LatAm FX. LatAm FX is typically vulnerable to tighter US financial conditions, but this time, rising global recession risks alongside domestic political and fiscal uncertainty also weigh on LatAm.

With inflation running at multi-decade highs and markets braced for aggressive central bank response, global financial conditions have tightened substantially this year. Tighter conditions imply higher funding costs across assets and are traditionally bad news for EM., We claim that historically tighter US financial conditions have led to broad-based EM FX weakness and wider EM spreads, and this time is no different.

The updated EM heatmap in our Emerging Markets Monthly – Rising commodity prices divide EM outlook, 5 April 2022, raised Turkey, India, Egypt, Thailand and Sri Lanka in the spotlight as the most vulnerable. Since March, EM FX has performed broadly in line with our expectations with the biggest losers being LKR, TRY and EGP. Sri Lanka is in the middle of its worst financial crisis since independence and seeking help from the IMF. The Turkish lira, in turn, recorded new lows in June before a government announcement to ban lira loans to companies holding more than 15 million TRY in FX.

Recently, pressure has been building on LatAm FX. CLP, BRL and COP are the biggest underperformers in the EM FX space in June. Historically, LatAm FX has been vulnerable for tighter US financial conditions, but this time other factors are also at play. While LatAm commodity exporters have been hit by rising global recession risks, political and fiscal uncertainty are also on the rise as left-wing forces are regaining ground across the region: Chile and Colombia both recently elected left-wing presidents and Brazil is heading towards October election with Lula leading the polls.

Despite pre-emptive tightening by local central banks in many EM economies, more tightening will be needed particularly in economies where real rates remain lower than prior to the pandemic, such as Turkey, Poland and India. Tighter local monetary policy will constrain growth, and same time, tighter global financial conditions will raise funding costs across the board. The most distressed sovereigns are likely to lose access to markets, but currently, none of the larger EM sovereigns is at an acute risk of debt distress.

Next year, recession in Western economies will weigh on EM growth. The impact will be biggest on those EM economies most integrated into global value chains, while recovery in Chinese economy could cushion economies with close trade ties with the Big Dragon. Low-income EM economies still struggle to catch up the rest of the world, and overall, the risk of social unrest and protests remains elevated across EM due to pandemic-induced increase in poverty and higher cost of living. Risk of conflicts with potentially global ramifications is particularly high in the MENA region.

