Elon Musk today confirmed that he will be stepping down as Twitter CEO, announcing Linda Yaccarino as his replacement.
Musk tweeted earlier in the day that, “Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!”
He went on to add that, “My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops.”
Since then, he has confirmed that Yaccarino, who is currently head of advertising at NBC, will be the new CEO.
Blow to meme coins as Musk announced plans to step down as Twitter CEO
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has revealed plans to exit from Twitter's apex office with the election of a new executive. Dogecoin price reacted to the news with a 2% downswing before a quick recovery.
