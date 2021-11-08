Elon Musk is shaking Twitter with his suggestion to sell 10% of his Tesla stock to pay taxes. Investors are ready for a decent dive in the share price this Monday, but the latter could be opportunity to strengthen the bullish positions.

Else in the EV, Rivian IPO is one of the most expected events of the week, along with Chinese tech earnings, Coinbase and Disney Q3 results.

On the macro calendar, we will see how bad the US inflation got in October, and whether it will do anything to the Federal Reserve (Fed) rate hike expectations after last week’s speech from Jerome Powell that inflation is transitory.

Crude oil bounces back above the $80pb and has a clean path toward the $100pb, while gold drills above the $1800 per oz, with certainly a limited bullish potential.