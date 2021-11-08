Elon Musk is shaking Twitter with his suggestion to sell 10% of his Tesla stock to pay taxes. Investors are ready for a decent dive in the share price this Monday, but the latter could be opportunity to strengthen the bullish positions.
Else in the EV, Rivian IPO is one of the most expected events of the week, along with Chinese tech earnings, Coinbase and Disney Q3 results.
On the macro calendar, we will see how bad the US inflation got in October, and whether it will do anything to the Federal Reserve (Fed) rate hike expectations after last week’s speech from Jerome Powell that inflation is transitory.
Crude oil bounces back above the $80pb and has a clean path toward the $100pb, while gold drills above the $1800 per oz, with certainly a limited bullish potential.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest recovery gains above 1.1550
EUR/USD is trading in the positive territory above 1.1550 during the European session as investors await the next catalyst. The data from the euro area showed a modest improvement in investor confidence and FOMC Chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver a speech at 15:30 GMT.
GBP/USD rebounds swiftly from daily lows, remains below 1.3500 mark
GBP/USD pair quickly recovered around 35 pips from early European session lows but continues to trade below 1.3500. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors eye Fedspeak and Brexit developments.
Gold corrects from two-month tops, downside seems limited
Gold edged lower on Monday following an early uptick to two-month tops. Rebounding US bond yields acted as a headwind for the non-yielding metal. The cautious market mood helped limit losses for the safe-haven commodity.
ETH leads crypto market rally with new all-time high
Bitcoin price has been on a steady uptrend for the past two days and shows signs of continuing. Ethereum and Ripple are following the big cryptic and are heading higher. This trend is likely to translate to other altcoins in the market soon.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Only way is up as Fed talks taper, jobs jump and yields slump
Another week in what is fast becoming the twilight zone markets where we enter an alternative universe in which stocks never go down and shorts and bears get roasted daily.