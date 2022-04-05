DAX 30 fall as EU propose ban on Russian coal
Germany’s DAX 30 was also lower in today’s session, as it was reported that the EU was planning to impose sanctions on Russian coal.
This comes a day after both the EU and U.S. began making plans for additional sanctions, following reports that over 280 Ukrainian civilians were shot by Russian forces.
Speaking today, European Commision President Ursula von der Leyen said“We will impose an import ban on coal from Russia, worth 4 billion euros ($4.39 billion) per year. This will cut another important revenue source for Russia”.
The commission still remains divided on sanctioning Russian oil,due to its heavy dependence on this as a source of energy.
The DAX 30 closed 0.65% lower on the news.
Elon Musk to join Twitter board
Twitter shares were up for a second straight session, as it was reported that Tesla CEO Elon Musk will be joining its board.
On Monday, it was confirmed that Musk had bought 9.2% of the company, for a total of around $3 billion, making him the largest independent shareholder.
Twitter’’ CEO Parag Agrawal today stated that, “Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board”.
Musk today held another twitter poll, asking if they would want an “edit” button on the platform, with the majority voting yes.
$TWTR was trading 3.47% higher as of writing.
