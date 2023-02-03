Cable is back in an uptrend after a capitulation back in September 2022. Notice that price is looking impulsive on a daily chart up to 1.23-1.24 resistance where bulls will try to form a breakout, but ideally, after a fourth wave pullback which can be more complex than we firstly thought. We see a potential triangle or even flat, meaning that lower supports can be retested before bulls are back. The ideal zone for a bounce is at 1.2 then 1.8 area.
