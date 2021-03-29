The market is still unfolding wave Y of (2). In this case, we should be ready for a another decline in the coming days, possibly toward the low of wave 4 of (1). As you can see on the weekly chart below, the opportunity to have a third-wave advance remains in place, but we should wait for the ending of the ongoing downward correction.
Elliott Wave Forex provides technical analysis only and is not a signal service. Information and opinions contained on ElliottWaveForex.com are provided as general market commentary and for educational purposes, and do not constitute trading advice. The information provided reflects the writers opinions but it is no guarantee as to accuracy or completeness.
EUR/USD is trading below 1.18, falling as the safe-haven dollar rises in the fallout of a hedge fund liquidation which may have further ripple effects on markets. Rising coronavirus cases in France and Germany are weighing on the euro.
GBP/USD is retreating from the 1.38 level as the dollar benefits from the risk-off mood in markets. Concerns about falling UK exports to the EU after Brexit are weighing on sterling, contrasting optimism about Britain's reopening.
A modest pickup in the USD demand prompted fresh selling around gold on Monday. A softer risk tone extended support to the safe-haven XAU/USD and helped limit losses. Sustained weakness below the $1720 support is needed to confirm a bearish breakdown.
With oil supplies expected to be back on track, as the Suez Canal blockage gets cleared, both crude benchmarks are extending losses. Further updates on the Canal issue suggest that Ever Given, a giant vessel, is completely floated and engines have started.
Cardano exchanges hands within the confines of a symmetrical triangle, ready for a colossal breakout. Massive buy orders are expected as soon as ADA crosses above $1.48 (all-time high).