USDCAD shows an incomplete sequence from June 1, 2021 low favoring further upside. Up from June 1, wave ((A)) ended at 1.2487 and pullback in wave ((B)) ended at 1.2252. Wave ((C)) is currently in progress and subdivides into a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. The short term 1 hour chart below shows the rally within wave ((C)). Up from wave ((B)) low on June 23, wave 1 ended at 1.231, and pullback in wave 2 ended at 1.226. Pair resumed higher in wave 3 towards 1.2423, pullback in wave 4 ended at 1.2365, and final leg wave 5 ended at 1.245. This completed wave (1) of ((C)) in higher degree.
Pullback in wave (2) of ((C)) ended at 1.2297 and pair has resumed higher again. Up from wave (2), wave 1 ended at 1.2494 and pullback in wave 2 ended at 1.2419. Wave 3 is currently in progress with internal subdivision as a 5 waves in lesser degree. Up from wave 2, wave ((i)) ended at 1.25914 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 1.2444. Near term, as far as pullback stays above 1.2297, expect pair to extend higher.
USDCAD 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
USDCAD Elliott Wave Video
EUR/USD: Bearish momentum intact below 1.1800
EUR/USD makes efforts to make a recovery back to the $1.800 level on Thursday in the initial Asian trading hours. The pair moves in a very narrow trade band with no meaningful traction. MACD throws caution for aggressive buying bids.
GBP/USD: Wednesday's Doji teases bulls around 1.3800
GBP/USD remains sidelined near 1.3800 amid Thursday’s Asian session, following a volatile day that marked a candlestick suggesting trend-reversal. The odds of the pair’s up-moves also benefit from the moves beyond 200-DMA, as well as inside the falling wedge bullish chart pattern.
Gold snaps six-day uptrend to poke $1,800 on downbeat sentiment
Souring risk appetite weighs on the gold (XAU/USD) prices amid early Thursday. That said, the yellow metal registers a 0.18% intraday loss of around $1,800, down for the first time since June 29. ECB special meeting, US Jobless Claims will be the key.
Shiba Inu is a compelling opportunity above $0.00000936
Shiba Inu price has been engaged in a multi-week bottoming process that illustrates an inverse head-and-shoulders pattern and a precise trigger. The completion of the right shoulder should be near as SHIB seeks a rally of 80% based on the measured move of the pattern.
FOMC minutes break no new ground on policy or bond timing
The Federal Reserve taper discussion is out in the open, but unlike its mention in the April FOMC minutes, which sparked considerable volatility, markets took almost no notice of the commentary. “Substantial further progress” not yet evident for the whole FOMC.