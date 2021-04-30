Short term Elliott wave view in Ten Year Notes (ZN) suggests the decline from August 5, 2020 high is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Down from August 5, 2020 high, wave 1 ended at 136 and bounce in wave 2 ended at 137’2. The Notes then extended lower and ended wave ((3)) at 130’2. Bounce in wave ((4)) is proposed complete at 137’245.
Wave ((5)) lower is currently in progress but it still needs to break below the previous low at 130’2 to rule out a double correction. Structure of the decline from wave ((4)) looks impulsive in 5 waves with a divergence at the end of wave 5 of (1), favoring further downside. Down from wave ((4)), wave 1 ended at 132 and rally in wave 2 ended at 132’23. The Notes then extends lower in wave 3 towards 132’25 and wave 4 bounce ended at 132’06. Final leg lower wave 5 ended at 131’18 and this also completed wave (1) of ((5)).
Wave (2) rally is in progress to correct cycle from April 22 peak (132’245) before the decline resumes. As far as pivot at 132’24 high stays intact, expect rally to find sellers in the sequence of 3, 7, or 11 swing for further downside.
Ten Year Notes 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
Ten Year Notes (ZN) Elliott Wave Video
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases towards 1.2100, short-term rising wedge teases bears
EUR/USD struggles for clear direction while taking rounds near 1.2120-25 during Friday’s Asian session. The currency major pair rallied to the highest since late February the previous day before closing the daily books with a loss.
GBP/USD: On the way to 1.3970-80 key hurdle
GBP/USD strays mildly bid inside a bullish chart formation. Upper line of the short-term rising channel, two-week-old horizontal area guard short-term upside. Confluence of 200-SMA, ascending trend line from April 12 becomes a tough nut to crack for sellers. Strong RSI, ability to stay past key SMA keep buyers hopeful.
Dogecoin price primed for a sharp move, but DOGE direction is unclear
Dogecoin price responded emphatically yesterday to three consecutive inside days by locking in an 18% gain after being up over 30% at one point. DOGE activist versus skeptic dynamic awards speculators with rough boundaries.
Can the Fed keep US rates in check?
The powerful US economic expansion would, in normal times, have the Treasury market shooting interest rates higher. The Fed is determined to prevent rising yields from crippling the US recovery.