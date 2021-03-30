Short Term Elliott Wave suggests rally from January 29, 2021 low in SPX is unfolding as a 5 waves diagonal Elliott Wave structure. Up from January 29 low, wave 1 ended at 3950.43 and pullback in wave 2 ended at 3723.34. Up from wave 2 low, wave ((i)) ended at 3881.06 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 3819.25. Index then resumed higher in wave ((iii)) towards 3981.04 and pullback in wave ((iv)) ended at 3935.74. The final leg higher in wave ((v)) of 3 ended at 3983.87.
Pullback in wave 4 ended at 3853.72. The internal of wave 4 unfolded as a double three. Wave ((w)) of 4 ended at 3886.75, wave ((x)) of 4 ended at 3955.31, and wave ((y)) of 4 ended at 3853.72. Index has turned higher in wave 5. Up from wave 4 low, wave (i) ended at 3944.39 and wave (ii) dips ended at 3917.63. Wave (iii) ended at 3978.19 and pullback in wave (iv) ended at 3943.25. Expect Index to extend higher in wave (v) before ending wave ((i)). Index should then pullback in wave ((ii)) to correct cycle from March 25 low before the rally resumes. As far as pivot at 3853.5 low stays intact, expect dips to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing before the rally resumes.
SPX 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
SPX Elliott Wave Video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bears catch a breather below 1.1800 ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD fades recovery moves from multi-day low while easing to 1.1768 during Tuesday’s Asian session. The currency major refreshed the yearly low the previous day as the US dollar benefited from the bond rout.
GBP/USD: Looks to regain 1.3800, bumpy road ahead
GBP/USD picks up bids following multiple bounces off mid-1.3700s. The cable repeats bounce off 1.3750-55 horizontal support. Receding bullish MACD, bearish chart pattern on one-hour formation keep sellers hopeful.
Dogecoin price fading without the celebrity hype
DOGE price is frustrating the bullish narrative and making the grand forecast of $1 by the end of 2021 look impossible. Ascending triangle has finally resolved to the downside. DOGE RSI still not at an oversold reading on the daily chart.
GBP/USD: Looks to regain 1.3800, bumpy road ahead
GBP/USD picks up bids following multiple bounces off mid-1.3700s. The cable repeats bounce off 1.3750-55 horizontal support. Receding bullish MACD, bearish chart pattern on one-hour formation keep sellers hopeful.
US banks lag, with investors fearing Archegos fallout
Banking stocks in the US have lagged on concerns that the sector could be hit hard after hedge fund Archegos Capital were forced to sell huge positions in US and China stocks.