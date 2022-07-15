Silver has reached the minimum 100% target in daily time frame from 2.1.2021 at $18.37. However, short term, the metal can still see further downside. Near term Elliott Wave view in Silver (XAGUSD) suggests the decline from 6/6/2022 high is in progress as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Down from 6/6/2022 high, wave 1 ended at 20.87 and rally in wave 2 ended at 21.96. Wave 3 lower is now in progress and subdivides as another 5 waves impulse in lesser degree. Down from wave 2, wave ((i)) ended at 20.58 and rally in wave ((ii)) ended at 21.54. The metal then extends lower in wave ((iii)) towards 1.1890.
Wave ((iii)) lower subdivides as another 5 waves impulse in lesser degree. Wave (i) ended at 20.68 and rally in wave (ii) ended at 21.06. Then wave (iii) ended at 19.37. Bounce as wave (iv) completed at 20.20 and last drop to finish wave (v) and wave ((iii) at 1.1890. Wave ((iv)) correction ended at 19.48 with internal subdivision as a zigzag. Currently, we are developing wave ((v)) to end wave 3. Wave ((v)) lower subdivides as another 5 waves impulse in lesser degree. Down from wave ((iv)), wave (i) ended at 18.73 and rally in wave (ii) ended at 19.40. Then wave (iii) ended at 18.12. Bounce as wave (iv) should be completing soon and turning lower again to end wave (v) of ((v)) and wave 3. Near term, as far as pivot at 19.48 high stays intact, expect rally to fail and the metal to extend lower.
Silver (XAG/USD) 60 minutes Elliott Wave chart
Silver Elliott Wave video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD Price remains anxious above 1.0000 ahead of US data
EURUSD seems less confident above 1.0000 as investors expected higher US Retail Sales. A subdued US Michigan CSI data may put some pressure on the DXY. Testing waters approach by the ECB may widen Fed-ECB policy divergence.
GBP/USD faces barricades around 1.1850 as USD rebounds ahead of US Retail Sales
GBP/USD has picked offers around 1.1850 as the DXY is attempting a rebound ahead of US Retail Sales. A preliminary estimate for the US Retail Sales is 0.8% vs. -0.3% released earlier. Political instability and recession fears have shifted the pound bulls on the tenterhooks.
Gold Price struggles near YTD low, further downside remains on the cards Premium
Gold price plunged to a nearly one-year low on Thursday, though showed resilience below $1,700. Aggressive Fed rate hike bets, Relentless USD buying continued weighing heavily on the commodity. Less hawkish remarks by FOMC members helped limit losses ahead of US data.
Bitcoin Price: Assessing what comes first $25,000 or $17,000?
Bitcoin price is consolidating between significant barriers and shows no signs of moving out yet. The ongoing move could likely face rejection resulting in a steep correction that could send BTC to revisit levels last seen almost a month ago.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!