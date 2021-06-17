Short Term Elliott Wave view in Oil (CL) suggests the rally from March 24 low is unfolding as an impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from March 24 low, wave 1 ended at 67.02, and pullback in wave 2 ended at 61.56. Wave 3 rally is proposed complete at $73 as the 30 minutes chart below shows. Pullback in wave 4 is currently in progress to correct cycle from May 21 low before the rally resumes.
Structure of the decline from wave 3 is unfolding as a double three Elliott Wave. A double three is a 7 swing structure and sometimes also referred to as a double zigzag when each leg is a zigzag structure. Down from wave 3, wave (a) ended at $71.33. While wave (b) rally fails below $73, expect Oil to turn lower again in wave (c) to complete wave ((w)). Afterwards, expect a rally in wave ((x)) to correct the decline from June 16 peak before another 3 waves down to complete wave ((y)) of 4.
Potential target for wave 4 is 23.6 – 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of wave 3 which comes at $68.6 – $70.3 area. Once CL completes wave 4, it should then resume to new high again. Near term, as far as pivot at $73 high is intact, expect rally to fail in 3, 7, 11 swing for further downside to complete wave 4 correction.
Oil 30 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
CL Elliott Wave Video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex Analysis
EUR/USD: Directs 200-DMA breakdown towards 1.1950
EUR/USD bears take a breather with mild losses around 1.1990, following the heaviest slump since March 2020. The quote remains below 200-day SMA (DMA) amid a downbeat Momentum line, suggesting further declines.
GBP/USD: Bears keep controls on the way to 1.3935
GBP/USD remains pressured around six-week low, stays under the key 1.4010-4000 area. Further losses envisioned on support break, bearish MACD. 100-day SMA offers immediate support ahead of one-year-old rising trend line.
Shiba Inu Coinbase listing predicts higher prices, but not yet
Shiba Inu price had been locked in a frustrating consolidation before the brief sweep below the May 19 low on June 11, clearing the weak holders and pockets of anxiety. The rebound gained traction on the Coinbase announcement.
Federal Reserve ups the ante on inflation, growth and interest rates
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did his best to sound equivocal on the US economy, inflation and interest rates, but markets were having none, or at least very little, of it. Economic growth estimate rises to 7% from 6.5%.