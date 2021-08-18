Short-term Elliott wave view in Oil (CL) suggests that cycle from July 6 peak is unfolding as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from July 6 high, wave (W) ended at 65.01 and rally to 74.30 ended wave (X). Wave (Y) lower is in progress now with internal subdivision as another double three in lesser degree. Down from wave (X), wave ((w)) ended at 67.61 and rally to 70.18 ended wave ((x)). Oil then resumes lower in wave ((y)) towards 65.15 and this completed wave W.
Wave X bounce ended at 69.62 with internal subdivision as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Up from wave W, wave ((a)) ended at 68.90 and pullback in wave ((b)) ended at 66.67. Rally in wave ((c)) ended at 69.62. This completed wave X in higher degree. Near term, while rally fails below wave X at 69.62, and more importantly below July 31 high at 74.30, expect Oil to resume lower. As far as pivot at 74.30 high stays intact, rally should fail in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further downside. Potential target lower is 100% – 161.8% fibonacci extension from July 6 peak towards 56.3 – 63.1.
Oil (CL) 45 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
CL Elliott Wave Video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces off 2021 lows near 1.1700, Fed minutes eyed
EUR/USD is attempting a bounce above 1.1700, retracing from fresh 2021 lows. The US dollar eases across the board amid a risk recovery. Traders resort to repositioning ahead of the Eurozone inflation data and the key Fed's July meeting minutes.
When are the UK CPIs and how could they affect GBP/USD?
GBP/USD consolidates the heaviest fall in five months around 1.3750 amid the US dollar’s pullback ahead of the UK inflation data. The cable’s corrective bounce could be linked to the softer greenback and hopes that the recent UK vaccine optimism could help ease the Delta covid variant woes. Focus on FOMC minutes.
Gold attempts to claim $1,800 amid risk aversion
Gold prices continue to hover in a narrow trading band on mixed play on concerns of rising coronavirus Delta variant and a firmer US dollar. The prices gain traction on the asset’s safe-haven appeal. After gold, the greenback also competes as a safer investment opportunity during any political or financial uncertainties.
EUR/USD bounces off 2021 lows near 1.1700, Fed minutes eyed
EUR/USD is attempting a bounce above 1.1700, retracing from fresh 2021 lows. The US dollar eases across the board amid a risk recovery. Traders resort to repositioning ahead of the Eurozone inflation data and the key Fed's July meeting minutes.
Solana price completes audacious advance, as SOL prepares for FOMO to leave the building
Solana price has climbed 170% since July 21, breaking through the symmetrical triangle’s measured move of 69% and the previous all-time high of $61.44 before coming within two points of the 141.4% extension at $79.00 today.