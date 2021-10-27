Nasdaq Futures (NQ) breaks to a new all time high above the previous peak on September 7, 2021 at 15708.75. This suggests that buyers remain in control and the next leg higher has started. Short term Elliott Wave view suggests the rally from October 6, 2021 low is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from October 6 low, wave ((i)) ended at 14754.75 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 14422.50. Index then resumes higher in wave ((iii)) towards 15701. Internal of wave ((iii)) unfolded as another 5 waves in lesser degree. Up from wave ((ii)), wave (i) ended at 15001.25 and dips in wave (ii) ended at 14586.50.
Index then resumes higher in wave (iii) towards 15483.75 and pullback in wave (iv) ended at 15273.75. Final leg higher wave (v) ended at 15701 which also completes wave ((iii)). Expect Index to pullback in wave ((iv)) to correct cycle from October 6 low before the rally resumes. As far as wave ((ii)) low pivot at 14424.08 low remains intact, expect wave ((iv)) pullback to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.
Nasdaq 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
NQ (Nasdaq) Elliott Wave Video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1600 amid risk-off mood
EUR/USD is trading modestly flat around 1.1600 amid worsening market mood, as China Evergrande fears and US-China woes re-emerge. Strong inflation readings globally fuel fresh stagflation worries. Focus remains on US Durable Goods data, corporate earnings and ECB decision.
GBP/USD stays range-bound near 1.3750, closer to monthly support
GBP/USD remains on the back foot around 1.3765, keeping the weekly trading range during Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable pair inches closer to an ascending support line from September 29. Given the sluggish Momentum and the quote’s latest break below the 50-SMA, the sellers are sneaking in for entries.
Gold: Bearish divergence, rising wedge direct XAU/USD towards $1,740
Gold (XAU/USD) extends the previous day’s losses below $1,800 heading into Wednesday’s European session. The yellow metal snapped a five-day uptrend on Tuesday while confirming the bearish chart pattern, rising wedge.
Dogecoin price to explode 50% as Shiba Inu profits head to DOGE
Dogecoin price has been on an uptrend for roughly a month, but the ascent seems to have evolved to a pattern that hints at a correction. Therefore, investors need to be aware of a short-term pullback for DOGE, which eventually results in a 50% climb.
Bank of Canada Rate Decision: Inflation prospects headline policy review Premium
The Bank of Canada is expected to continue tapering its asset purchases and maintain its current rate posture when it concludes it meeting on Wednesday at 10:00 am EDT. Overnight rate projected to be unchanged at 0.25%.