Short-term Elliott Wave view in Gold (XAUUSD) suggests the decline from the 6/17/2022 high is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure to complete a wave 3 of higher degree. Down from 6/16/2022 high, wave ((i)) ended at 1783.55 and rally in wave ((ii)) ended at 1814.47. Internal subdivision of wave ((ii)) unfolded as a double correction Elliott Wave structure. Wave (w) of this double correction ended at 1808.8. Pullback in wave (x) ended at 1797.22, and final 3 swings as wave (y) ended at 1814.47 which also completed wave ((ii)).
The 30 minutes chart below shows wave ((iii)) decline starting from wave ((ii)). Wave ((iii)) lower has completed with subdivision as an impulse in lesser degree. Down from wave ((ii)), wave (i) ended at 1802.97 and rally in wave (ii) ended at 1812.06. Gold extended lower in wave (iii) towards 1762.48, and rally in wave (iv) ended at 1772.77. Final leg lower wave (v) finished at 1731.47 and wave ((iii)) was completed. Wave ((iv)) pullback did flat correction ending at 1752.32. Last drop in 5 swings ended wave ((v)) at 1722.25 which also completed wave 3. The metal should do a corrective rally in wave 4 before the decline resumes. Expect wave 4 rally to fail in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further downside.
XAUUSD 30 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
XAUUSD Elliott Wave Video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends parity in Asia, German ZEW eyed
EUR/USD is bouncing back towards 1.0050, having found fresh offers just ahead of parity. The US dollar keeps its winning momentum intact amid risk-aversion. Recession fears, the European gas crisis and China's covid lockdown worry sap investors' confidence. ZEW eyed.
AUD/USD eases towards 26-month low near 0.6700 as recession fears dominate
AUD/USD remains pressured around multi-month lows near 0.6700 amid sour sentiment. The Aussie NAB Sentiment data arrived mixed for June, economic slowdown woes prevail amid record-high US inflation expectations. Risk catalysts hold the key.
Gold turns volatile, a pullback looks likely
Gold price has displayed wild moves after surrendering the critical support of $1,732.27. The US dollar index has not displayed reversal signs and aims to higher ahead of US Inflation. The ongoing V-shape recovery suggests a responsive buying and is followed by a pullback move.
Why Tezos investors need to part from XTZ if this level breaks down
Tezos price action has formed an ascending triangle, hinting at a bullish outlook. However, considering the bearish backdrop, investors can expect a bearish breakout. A decisive daily candlestick close below $1.33 could trigger a 29% crash to $1.07.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!