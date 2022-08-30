Short Term Elliott Wave View in XAUUSD suggests rally to 1765.59 ended wave 2. Wave 3 lower is in progress to complete a cycle from August 10th, 2022 high. Internal subdivision of wave 2 unfolded as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Up from wave 1, wave (a) ended at 1743.85 and pullback in wave (b) ended at 1730.00. Gold extended higher in wave (c) of ((w)) towards 1754.02. Connector wave ((x)) completed as a zigzag correction at 1741.81. The metal then resumed the rally in wave (a) ended at 1755.92 and pullback in wave (b) finished at 1746.72. Final leg higher wave (c) ended at 1765.59 which ended wave ((y)) of 2.
XAUUSD turned lower in wave 3. Internal subdivision in wave ((i)) unfolded as an impulse. Down from wave 2, wave (i) ended at 1742.86 and bounce in wave (ii) ended at 1756.20. Gold extended lower in wave (iii) at 1733.10. A shallow bounce completed wave (iv) at 1739.56. Last leg lower ended at 1719.48 completing wave (v) of ((i)). Wave ((ii)) correction has started and looks like it is building a zig zag correction. Wave (a) ended at 1745.53, wave (b) we expect to drop a little more and then the metal to rally to finish wave (c) and wave ((ii)) where XAUUSD should continue lower. As far as pivot at 1765.59 high stays intact, expect rally to fail in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further downside.
XAU/USD 60 minutes Elliott Wave chart
XAU/USD Elliott Wave video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally toward 1.0100
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum in the American session and climbed to a fresh daily high above 1.0070. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback on the last trading day of August seems to be fueling the pair's rally on Wednesday.
GBP/USD rebounds modestly, trades below 1.1650
Although GBP/USD has managed to erase a portion of its daily losses, it continues to trade in negative territory below 1.1650. Despite the renewed selling pressure surrounding the dollar, the risk-averse market environment doesn't allow the pair to stretch higher.
Gold close to confirming a long-term double top
Spot gold fell to a fresh monthly low of $1,709.61 a troy ounce, maintaining the red but off the mentioned low at the time being. The dollar surged throughout the first half of the day but lost steam following the release of tepid US employment-related data.
Bitcoin flaunts possible falling bullish wedge revival amid fears of decoupling from traditional markets
Bitcoin is up by 1.6% over the last 24 hours against a backdrop of 7.0% in cumulative losses across seven days. BTC is trying to arrest last week's downtrend, which saw its leg tag $19,543 on the downside.
SNAP suddenly rallies 13% before Wednesday open
SNAP stock has surprisingly rallied in Wednesday's premarket after shedding more than 7% earlier on. A mystery buyer suddenly began buying up shares in the half hour before the session opened.