Short-term Elliott Wave view in GBPJPY suggest that it can rally higher towards 165.99 – 168.15 area to end wave 5 of (5) before start correcting lower in 3, 7 or 11 swings, while dips remain above 164.00 low of wave 4. The pair is currently within wave (5) of impulse, started from 3/29/2022 low. Minor degree wave 1 of (5) ended at 161.306 high and wave 2 ended at 160.48 low. Then it resumed higher in wave 3 in which, minute degree wave ((i)) ended at 162.279 and wave ((ii)) ended at 161.38 low. Wave ((iii)) rallied higher and favored ended at 164.078 high and wave ((iv)) ended at 163.38 low. Finally, wave ((v)) ended at 164.882 high, which completed wave 3 in minor degree. Below there, it ended wave 4 at 164.00 low.
Currently, wave 5 is in progress within intermediate degree wave (5) and expect short-term strength towards 165.99 to finish the impulse sequence. After finishing impulse, it expect to pull back in 3, 7 or 11 swings in higher degree to correct the cycle up from December-2021 low. Short term, the pair showing momentum divergence, which suggest that chasing at current level is risky as it may end soon.
GBP/JPY 45 minutes Elliott Wave chart
GBP/JPY Elliott Wave video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.0800 following Thursday's slump
After suffering heavy losses and plunging to its weakest level in two years at 1.0757 amid the European Central Bank's inaction on Thursday, EUR/USD staged a modest recovery. With the market action turning subdued on Easter Friday, the pair is moving sideways slightly above 1.0800.
GBP/USD steadies above 1.3050, looks to post small weekly gains
GBP/USD is fluctuating in a tight range above 1.3050 on Friday and remains on track to close the week modestly higher. The sharp decline witnessed in EUR/GBP after ECB's policy decisions suggest that the British pound captured some of the capital outflows out of the euro.
Gold aims $2,000 amid a solid rebound to near $1,960, yields surge
Gold witnessed a strong rebound in the late New York session from around $1,961.00 following a minor correction in the US dollar Index (DXY). Investors preferred the precious metal for parking their funds amid a long weekend due to the Easter holiday.
Bitcoin: What are the odds for a 2022 bull run
Bitcoin price is positioned at a level that is likely to result in a quick run-up to key levels. On-chain metrics are hinting at a massive bullish outlook from a long-term perspective.
Lagarde: Inflation Oui, rate hikes Non, growth N'est-ce Pas Premium
Facing the risks of European war for the first time in two generations, the ECB will keep its economic support untouched despite inflation that has rocketed to nearly four times its official target.