Short term Elliott Wave View suggests that Eurostoxx rallies from January 28 low as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from January 28 low, wave 1 ended at 3742.53 and pullback in wave 2 ended at 3622.24. Internal of wave 2 unfolded as a Flat where wave ((a)) ended at 3643.33 and bounce in wave ((b)) ended at 3728.65. Index then resumed lower and ended wave ((c)) of 2 at 3622.24.

Index has resumed higher in wave 3. Up from wave 2 low, wave (i) ended at 3696.91 and dips in wave (ii) ended at 3671.63. Index then resumed higher in wave (iii) towards 3728.47, pullback in wave (iv) ended at 3707.72, and wave (v) ended at 3742.50. The 5 waves move completed wave ((i)) in higher degree. Index then ended pullback in wave ((ii)) at 3656.63. Wave ((iii)) of 3 is currently in progress as another 5 waves in lesser degree. Up from wave ((ii)) low, wave (i) ended at 3714.26 and wave (ii) pullback ended at 3666.38. Expect wave (iii) to end soon, and Index to pullback in wave (iv) before it resumes higher again. As far as pivot at 3656.63 low stays intact, expect Index to extend higher and dips to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing.

Eurostoxx (SX5E) 45 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart

Eurostoxx (SX5E) Elliott Wave Video