Short Term Elliott Wave view on FTSE suggests the rally from September 20, 2021 low is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse. Up from September 20 low, wave 1 ended at 7159.61 and dips in wave 2 ended at 6945.50. The Index then rallies higher in wave 3 towards 7281.176, and pullback in wave 4 ended at 7192.05. Internal subdivision of wave 4 unfolded as a zigzag structure as 30 minutes chart below shows. Down from wave 3, wave ((a)) ended at 7219.71 and wave ((b)) ended at 7251.55. Wave ((c)) of 4 lower ended at 7192.05.
Wave 5 higher is currently in progress with internal subdivision as another impulse in lesser degree. Up from wave 4, wave ((i)) ended at 7303.39 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 7232.28. Wave ((iii)) rally is in progress as another impulse in lesser degree. Up from wave ((ii)), wave (i) ended at 7331.25 and dips in wave (ii) ended at 7268.79. Near term, expect wave (iii) to end soon, then it should pullback in wave (iv) before the next leg higher in wave (v) of ((iii)). Near term, as far as pivot at 7232.28 low stays intact, expect dips to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for more upside.
FTSE 30 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
FTSE Elliott Wave Video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops towards 1.1400 on renewed US dollar strength
EUR/USD is dropping towards 1.1400, sitting at the levels last seen in July 2020. The US dollar remains firmer amid the advance in the Treasury yields, as the Fed speculation continues to play out after stronger US CPI. Fedspeak, US Consumer Sentiment data awaited.
GBP/USD: Bears flirt with 61.8% FE amid oversold RSI
GBP/USD bears seem tiring around the lowest level since December 2020 as the cable pair seesaws near 1.3360-65 amid Friday’s Asian session, after refreshing the multi-day bottom the previous day. Bearish impulse fades but bulls have limited upside room.
Gold snaps six-day uptrend around $1,850 on firmer USD
Gold (XAU/USD) consolidates the biggest weekly gains since May while easing to $1,859, down 0.18% intraday during early Friday. The yellow metal rallied in the last six days and crossed the key $1,832-34 hurdle earlier in the week amid the market’s rush to risk-safety on the Fed rate hike expectations, backed by the 31-year high US inflation data.
Cardano price action whipsaws bulls and bears despite ADA $2.50 target
Cardano price action has been some of the most volatile and indecisive of all high market cap cryptocurrencies. As a result, Wednesday's sell-off terminated what looked like the beginning of a new bullish expansion phase.
Evergrande: Not out of the woods yet, contagion risks a plenty
The troubled Chinese property developer, Evergrande, has threatened to cripple the Chinese property sector and despite the news that Evergrande has managed to meet a debt obligation, concerns linger in the markets.