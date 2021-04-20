Short term Elliott wave view in EURUSD suggests the rally from March 31 low is unfolding as a Zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Up from March 31 low, wave A ended at 1.19275 and pullback in wave B ended at 1.1866. Pair has resumed higher in wave C which subdivides as a nesting impulse in lesser degree. Up from wave B low, wave ((i)) ended at 1.191 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 1.1869.
Pair then resumed higher as a nest and ended wave (i) of ((iii)) at 1.19948. Pullback in wave (ii) of ((iii)) ended at 1.1941. Wave (iii) of ((iii)) ended at 1.2048, and wave (iv) of ((iii)) ended at 1.2013. Final leg higher wave (v) of ((iii)) is expected to end soon. Afterwards, pair should pullback in wave ((iv)) to correct cycle from April 12 low before the rally resumes. Expect dips to continue to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside as long as wave ((ii)) low at 1.1869 remains intact. Potential target higher is the 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension from March 31 low which comes at 1.209 – 1.223. From this area, pair can start to turn lower in 3 waves at least.
EURUSD 45 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
EURUSD Elliott Wave Video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls need to cross 1.2060 to keep the reins
EUR/USD stays on the front foot, recently inactive, near seven-week top. 100-day SMA tests the upside break of the key resistance line, now support. Bullish MACD, sustained trading above 200-day SMA favor buyers.
GBP/USD: Refreshes monthly top, inches closer to 1.4000 ahead of UK employment data
GBP/USD bulls refrain from catching a breather after rising the most since January 12. The cable rises for the seventh consecutive day, needless to mention the previous day’s heaviest run-up in over three months. Traders seem to wait for the UK’s employment figures for March for fresh impulse.
EUR/USD: Bulls need to cross 1.2060 to keep the reins
EUR/USD stays on the front foot, recently inactive, near seven-week top. 100-day SMA tests the upside break of the key resistance line, now support. Bullish MACD, sustained trading above 200-day SMA favor buyers.
Ripple finds foothold for 60% upswing
XRP price has sliced through the immediate demand barrier flipping it into a supply zone. Ripple’s recent jab at breaching this area has failed, creating a double bottom formation on the 6-hour chart.
The 3 currencies to watch this week
All of the major currencies traded higher on Monday as investors continued to drive the U.S. dollar lower. When a rise in Treasury yields, sell-off in U.S. stocks, strong payrolls and retail sales reports can’t lift the dollar, some wonder if it is time to worry.