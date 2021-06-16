Short Term Elliott Wave view in EURUSD suggests the decline from May 25 peak is unfolding as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from May 25 peak, wave W ended at 1.2102 and bounce in wave X ended at 1.2218. Internal subdivision of wave X unfolded as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Up from wave W, wave ((a)) ended at 1.2185 and pullback in wave ((b)) ended at 1.2169. Final leg higher wave ((c)) ended at 1.2218. This completed wave X in higher degree.
Pair has turned lower and broken below wave W at 1.2102, suggesting wave Y is already in progress. Internal of wave Y is unfolding as a double three in lesser degree. Down from wave X, wave (a) ended at 1.214, and bounce in wave (b) ended at 1.2193. Wave (c) ended at 1.209 and this completed wave ((w)) in higher degree. Bounce in wave ((x)) is in progress to correct cycle from June 9 peak before pair turns lower in wave ((y)) of Y. Near term, as far as June 9 pivot at 1.222 high stays intact, expect rally to fail in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further downside.
EURUSD 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
EURUSD Elliott Wave Video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls coming up for air into the Fed
EUR/USD is riding the trendline support towards the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the prior bearish impulse. The crosses are also poised for upside continuations in EUR/JPY for instance were bulls need a clean break of 133.50.
GBP/USD: Bears in control, cling to multi-day support near 1.4080
The GBP/USD pair started the session on Wednesday on a lower note. The pair recovered from the low of 1.4034 on Tuesday to close near the 1.4080 mark, where it waivers now. Momentum oscillator hints at downside momentum.
EUR/USD: Bulls coming up for air into the Fed
EUR/USD is riding the trendline support towards the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the prior bearish impulse. The crosses are also poised for upside continuations in EUR/JPY for instance were bulls need a clean break of 133.50.
Shiba Inu ready to reverse to $0.0000050
SHIB price faces stiff resistance ahead. Shiba Inu has had a difficult time recovering, suggesting that it may soon face rejection. In the following video, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB price could be heading next as Shiba Inu gets weaker.
FOMC Preview: Taper talk and impact on dollar
The outcome of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement could set the stage for how the U.S. dollar and currencies trade over the next month. With that in mind, the greenback maintained its bid ahead of rate decision.