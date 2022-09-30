Short term Elliott Wave view on USDCAD suggests cycle from 8.11.2022 high is in progress as a 5 waves impulse structure. Down from 8.11.2022 high, wave 1 ended at 0.9864 and rally in wave 2 ended at 1.0198. Pair has resumed lower in wave 3 towards 0.9536. Down from wave 2, wave ((i)) ended at 0.9943 and rally in wave ((ii)) ended at 1.0052. Pair then resumes higher in wave ((iii)) towards 0.9548 and rally in wave ((iv)) ended at 0.9701. Final leg lower wave ((v)) ended at 0.9532 which completed wave 3.
Wave 4 rally is now in progress to correct cycle from 9.12.2022 high in 3, 7, or 11 swing before it resumes lower. Internal subdivision of wave 4 is unfolding as a zigzag structure where wave ((a)) ended at 0.975 and pullback in wave ((b)) ended at 0.9632. Expect pair to extend higher in wave ((c)) towards 0.9855 – 0.999 area. This is where wave ((c)) will reach 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension of wave ((a)) and pair should complete wave 4. From the blue box area, pair should then extend lower or pullback in 3 waves at least.
EUR/USD 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
EURUSD Elliott Wave Video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD jostles with 0.6500 hurdle on mixed China PMI data, US inflation eyed
AUD/USD remains sidelined around 0.6500 as it pokes the resistance line of a bullish wedge during Friday’s Asian session. Even so, the quote remains on the way to printing the third weekly loss, as well as the biggest monthly downside in three.
EUR/USD pares first weekly gain in three around 0.9800 ahead of EU/US inflation data
EUR/USD takes offers to renew intraday low around 0.9800 as bulls take a breather after a two-day uptrend around the weekly top. Even so, the major currency pair remains positive on a weekly basis, snapping a two-week downtrend.
Gold marches towards $1,680 ahead of US PCE Inflation
Gold price is aiming to test the critical hurdle of $1,680.00 amid ongoing weakness in the US dollar index (DXY). The precious metal extended its recovery after sustaining above $1,650.00 and is expected to remain in the grip of bulls ahead.
XRP rallies by 12% as court orders SEC to produce documents from Hinman’s speech
The SEC vs. Ripple Labs case has been one of the biggest stories stemming from the crypto market. However, the lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is not only about to come to an end two years since its beginning but might also see Ripple Labs win it.
US August PCE Inflation Preview: Will it trigger a dollar correction? Premium
The US Bureau of Economic Analysis will release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data, the US Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation, for August on Friday, September 30.