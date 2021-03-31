Rally from February 1, 2021 low in Dow Futures (YM) is unfolding as a 5 waves diagonal Elliott Wave structure. Up from February 1 low, wave 1 ended at 32033 and pullback in wave 2 ended at 30512. Index then resumed higher in wave 3 towards 33116 and wave 4 pullback ended at 31952. Internal of wave 4 unfolded as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave 3, wave ((w)) ended 32314, wave ((x)) ended at 32689, and wave ((y)) ended at 31952.
Index has turned higher in wave 5 and broke above previous wave 3 peak at 33116, suggesting the next leg higher has started. Up from wave 4, wave (i) ended at 32768 and dips in wave (ii) ended at 32553. Index then resumed higher in wave (iii) towards 32984, and wave (iv) ended at 32746. Final leg higher wave (v) of ((i)) ended at 33134. Index is now correcting cycle from March 25 low in wave ((ii)) before the rally resumes. As far as wave 4 pivot low at 31952 stays intact, expect dips to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.
Dow Futures (YM) 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
Dow Futures (YM) Elliott Wave Video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 1.1700-1685 area can test bears
EUR/USD bears catch a breather around low marked on November 05, 2020. Bearish MACD, sustained trading below 200-day SMA favor sellers. Multiple bottoms since late-July add to the downside filters.
GBP/USD: Bears giving back ground to the bulls towards neckline resistance
GBP/USD is carving out a slightly bullish case on the lower time frames, cutting into the bearish prospects of a downside daily extension. Meanwhile, as per the hourly chart, the right-hand shoulder was formed and gave additional conviction to the downside bias.
Cardano price forming an explosive continuation pattern
Cardano price catapulted 9000% from the 2020 low to 2021 high, and the momentum carried the price beyond the all-time high set in January 2018. Over the last five weeks, ADA has been shaping a pennant pattern on the weekly chart.
GBP/USD: Bears giving back ground to the bulls towards neckline resistance
GBP/USD is carving out a slightly bullish case on the lower time frames, cutting into the bearish prospects of a downside daily extension. Meanwhile, as per the hourly chart, the right-hand shoulder was formed and gave additional conviction to the downside bias.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence rockets to 12-month high, dollar follows
The combination of widespread vaccination, a reviving labor market and the stimulus sweetener has brought consumer optimism to its highest levels since the pandemic arrived last winter.