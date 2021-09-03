Short-term Elliott wave view in Dollar Index (DXY) suggests the decline from August 20 high is in progress as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Down from August 20 high, wave ((i)) ended at 92.80 and rally in wave ((ii)) ended at 93.18. Internal subdivision of wave ((ii)) unfolded as a zigzag. Wave (a) ended at 93.13, wave (b) ended at 92.93, and wave (c) ended at 93.18. The Index resumes lower in wave ((iii)) towards 92.4 in 5 waves of lesser degree. Down from wave ((ii)), wave (i) ended at 92.6 and rally in wave (ii) ended at 92.78. Index then resumes lower in wave (iii) towards 92.46, rally in wave (iv) ended at 92.55, and final leg lower wave (v) ended at 92.4.
Rally in wave ((iv)) ended at 92.78 and the Index has resumed lower. Down from wave ((iv)), wave (i) ended at 92.37 and rally in wave (ii) ended at 92.53. Expect wave (iii) to end soon, and the Index should rally in wave (iv) before turning lower again. Near term, as far as pivot at 92.78 high remains intact, expect rally to fail in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further downside.
DXY 30 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
DXY Elliott Wave Video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Bulls await US NFP on the way to 1.1900
EUR/USD takes a breather around monthly peak below 1.1900, despite staying up for the six consecutive days, heading into Friday’s NFP. The US dollar tracks sluggish Treasury yields amid weak economic data. Covid jitters battle receding fears of Fed’s tapering amid a pre-NFP trading lull.
GBP/USD eases from monthly highs near 1.3850
GBP/USD is off the monthly highs, easing towards 1.3800 as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid pre-NFP cautious trading. UK PM Johnson's tax hike fears and Brexit concerns cap the gains in the cable. UK PMI and US NFP in focus.
Gold bulls stay hopeful above $1,800, US NFP eyed
Gold prices step back from an intraday high surrounding $1,815, up 0.12% on a day near $1,812 heading into Friday’s European session. In doing so, the yellow metal rises the most in three days inside a bullish chart pattern ahead of the key US NFP.
Cardano price primed for ultimate upswing to $3.40 before profit-taking
Cardano was in a perfect triangle aiming upwards. Buyers jumped the gun and tried to break the base earlier with regained sentiment in the markets. It will be vital that price action closes above $3.04 on the daily chart.
US August Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to NFP surprises
Nonfarm Payrolls in US is expected to rise by 750,000 in August. There is a strong correlation between surprising NFP prints and major pairs' immediate movements. Investors are likely to react to a disappointing NFP more strongly than a positive reading.