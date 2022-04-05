Short Term outlook in Dollar Index (DXY) suggests the decline from March 7, 2022 peak ended in wave (4) at 97.68. Internal subdivision of wave (4) unfolded as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Down from March 7 peak, wave A ended at 97.71 and rally in wave B ended at 99.37. The Index then resumed lower in wave C towards 97.68 which completed wave (4) in higher degree. The Dollar has turned higher in wave (5). Internal subdivision of wave (5) is in progress as a 5 waves impulse.
Up from wave (4), wave (i) ended at 98.36 and pulllback in wave (ii) ended at 97.9. Index then resumes higher in wave (iii) to 99.08. Expect Index to pullback in wave (iv) and then extend higher again one more leg in wave (v) before it completes wave ((i)). Afterwards, expect a wave ((ii)) pullback to correct the rally from wave (4) low on March 30 before the Index resumes higher again. Near term, as far as March 30 low pivot at 97.68 stays intact, expect dips to find support in the sequence of 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.
Dollar Index 60 minutes Elliott Wave chart
DXY Elliott Wave video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: In bearish consolidation below 1.1000 amid Ukraine crisis
EUR/USD is holding steady below 1.1000, consolidating Monday's sell-off amid the worsening Ukraine crisis. Moscow may find more sanctions from the West on the death of civilians in Bucha, Ukraine. The US dollar is consolidating the upside amid a cautious market mood. EU/ US PMIs eyed.
GBP/USD rises above 1.3100 amid cautious mood
GBP/USD is rising resilience above the 1.3100 mark, attracting some buying despite the sustained US dollar demand. A cautious market mood amid the heightening tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine could cap the advance in the risk-sensitive GBP ahead of the UK and US Services PMIs.
Gold under pressure near $1,930 amid cautious mood ahead of ISM PMI
Gold price attempts a bounce amid a mixed market mood and an uptick in US Treasury yields. The West to punish Russia while the US dollar holds its recent advances ahead of ISM Services PMI, Fedspeak.
What are the chances for Loopring price to visit $2 after clearing this hurdle
Loopring price has been on a vertical run-up since March 15 but is currently facing a crucial resistance barrier. A successful flip of this blockade is crucial in triggering explosive moves for LRC.
What does GameStop’s share split mean for the short squeeze?
The American video game retailer disclosed in an SEC filing during aftermarket hours on Thursday that it plans to implement a stock split of its class A shares in the form of a stock dividend.