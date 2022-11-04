Short term Elliott Wave view suggests correction from 9.28.2022 high ended at 109.53 as wave (4). Internal subdivision of wave (4) unfolded as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from 9.28.2022 high, wave W ended at 110.055 and wave X ended at 113.942. Index then resumes lower in wave Y to 109.53 and this completed wave (4) in higher degree. Dollar Index has turned higher in wave (5) but it still needs to break above previous peak on 9.28.2022 at 114.78 to rule out a double correction.
Up from wave (4), wave ((i)) ended at 111.78 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 110.42. Index then resumes higher again and wave ((iii)) should end soon after a few more highs. Afterwards, it should pullback in wave ((iv)) to correct cycle from 11.3.2022 low before the rally resumes in wave ((v)). After wave ((v)) ends, the Index should complete wave 1 of (5). It should then pullback in wave 2 to correct cycle from 10.27.2022 low in larger degree 3, 7, or 11 swing before the rally resumes again. Near term, as far as pivot at 109.53 low stays intact, expect dips to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside. Potential target for wave (5) higher is 123.6 inverse retracement of wave (4) at 114.78.
DXY 45 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
DXY Elliott Wave Video
EURUSD consolidates daily gains near 0.9900
EURUSD has gone into a consolidation phase after having advanced to a daily high of 0.9940 earlier in the session. The pair remains on track to snap a six-day losing streak as the US Dollar struggles to preserve its strength despite the upbeat October jobs report.
GBPUSD retreats below 1.1300, looks to post strong daily gains
GBPUSD has retreated below 1.1300 but looks to register strong daily gains on Friday. The broad-based US Dollar weakness fueled the pair's rally earlier in the day but the negative shift witnessed in the market mood limited the British Pound's gains.
Gold tries to stabilize near $1,670 as US yields rebound
Gold price reached its highest level in three weeks at $1,675 on Friday but declined below $1,670 with the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield turning positive on the day. Nevertheless, XAUUSD is still up more than 2% on a daily basis and looks to close the week in positive territory.
Will re-listing on crypto exchanges trigger a bullish breakout in XRP price?
XRP was re-listed by Newton Crypto, a Canadian crypto exchange. The news has sparked rumors of re-listing by Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges.
FuboTV (FUBO Stock) advances on Q3 earnings beat
FuboTV (FUBO), the company that bills itself as the Netflix of live sports, saw its share price rise in Friday's premarket after the New York-based company reported earnings that beat consensus on the top and bottom lines.