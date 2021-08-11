Short Term Elliott Wave view in Dollar Index (DXY) suggests that the rally from May 26, 2021 low is unfolding as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Up from May 26, wave (A) ended at 93.19 and pullback in wave (B) ended at 91.78. Wave (C) is currently in progress as a 5 waves impulse but the Index still needs to break above wave (A) at 93.19 to confirm.
Up from wave (B), wave ((i)) ended at 92.2 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 91.81. Index then resumes higher again in wave ((iii)). Up from wave ((ii)) low, wave (i) ended at 92.35 and pullback in wave (ii) ended at 92.1. Wave (iii) ended at 92.92, wave (iv) ended at 92.71, and wave (v) of ((iii)) is expected to end soon. Index should then pullback in wave ((iv)) before turning higher 1 more time in wave ((v)). This should complete wave 1 in higher degree. Afterwards, expect the Index to pullback in wave 2 to correct cycle from July 30 low before it resumes higher. Near term, as far as pivot at 91.78 low remains intact, expect dips to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.
DXY 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
DXY Video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 1.1700 challenges bears amid oversold RSI
EUR/USD consolidates recent losses around the yearly low. Sustained trading below multiple resistance lines, the key Fibonacci retracement keeps sellers hopeful. Break of 1.1700 will buoy bears, 200-DMA adds to the upside filters.
GBP/USD stays pressured towards 1.3800 as Brexit, coronavirus woes join firmer USD
GBP/USD edges lower around 1.3835 amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable refreshed a two-week low the previous day as broad US dollar strength exerts additional downside pressure on the quote, other than the covid and Brexit-led woes.
EUR/USD: 1.1700 challenges bears amid oversold RSI
EUR/USD consolidates recent losses around the yearly low. Sustained trading below multiple resistance lines, the key Fibonacci retracement keeps sellers hopeful. Break of 1.1700 will buoy bears, 200-DMA adds to the upside filters.
Shiba Inu price anticipates 40% advance
Shiba Inu price moved out of its long-standing consolidation as it shot up explosively. While the bulls could not sustain this flight, a minor retracement has pushed SHIB down to support levels where it currently trades.
Inflation can be a monster and run on its own rules
One of our Rules is that the “institutional factor” is the most powerful factor, surpassing any and all economic data. This should really be re-named the “central bank” factor because in practice, the institution is usually the central bank.