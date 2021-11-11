Short Term Elliott Wave view on Dollar Index (DXY) suggests the rally from October 28, 2021 low is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse. Up from October 28 low, wave ((i)) ended at 94.3 and dips in wave ((ii)) ended at 93.82. The Index rallies higher in wave ((iii)) towards 94.47, pullback in wave ((iv)) ended at 94.28, and final leg wave ((v)) ended at 94.62. This completed wave 1 in higher degree. Pullback in wave 2 has ended at 93.88 . Internal subdivision of wave 2 unfolded as a zigzag structure. Down from wave 1, wave ((a)) ended at 94.18, wave ((b)) ended at 94.38, and wave ((c)) ended at 93.88.
The Index has extended higher in wave 3 with internal subdivision of another 5 waves in lesser degree. Up from wave 2, wave (i) ended at 94.43, and pullback in wave (ii) ended at 94.12. Short term, expect two more highs to end wave (iii) and (v) before the Index ends wave ((i)) of 3. The index should then pullback in wave ((ii)) of 3 to correct cycle from November 9, 2021 low before the next leg higher. As far as pivot at 93.88 low stays intact, expect dips to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.
Dollar Index 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
DXY Elliott Wave Video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds below 1.1500, eyes on 1.1450
EUR/USD holds in negative territory following US CPI induced side below 1.1500. US CPI was the biggest year-on-year rise since November 1990. The dollar jumped on the CPI data, with the euro hitting a 16-month low against the greenback.
GBP/USD testing post BoE lows as Brexit, BoE risks weigh
Sterling is still reeling from the affects of the the Bank of England's decision on 4 Nov to hold the bank rate at 0.1%. However, data in the US on Wednesday turned the screw and sank cable even lower at the same time that Brexit woes ave reared their ugly head.
Gold consolidates post-US inflation gains around $1,850
Gold (XAU/USD) bulls step back from multi-month high, down 0.26% intraday around $1,848 during a quiet Asian session on Thursday. The metal jumped to the highest in five months, also crossed the key upside hurdles near $1,832-34.
Ethereum price risks retesting $4,000 as crypto markets tumble
Ethereum price has been on a steady uptrend since September 30 but might face the threat of a sharp correction if it fails to hold above crucial barriers. Ethereum price rose 75% from September 30 to set up a new all-time high at $4,849.
Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN): Biggest IPO of 2021
Rivian Automotive (RIVN) marked the biggest IPO of 2021, as it raised nearly $12 billion on its first day as a public company, which is valued at almost $88 billion. The Electric Vehicle (EV) company opened with a bang at $106.75, way higher than the listing price at $78.