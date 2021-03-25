DAX Short term Elliott Wave View suggests that the rally from January 28, 2021 low is unfolding as a 5 waves impulsive Elliott Wave structure. The Index ended wave 3 of this impulsive rally at 14804.01. Internal of wave 1 unfolded as an impulse in lesser degree. Wave ((i)) of 3 ended at 14197.49, and pullback in wave ((ii)) of 3 ended at 13868.20. Index then resumed higher in wave ((iii)) of 3 at 14595.02, and pullback in wave ((iv)) of 3 ended at 14409.35. Final leg wave ((v)) of 3 ended at 14804.01
Wave 4 pullback is currently in progress as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave 3, wave ((a)) ended at 14539.27, and bounce in wave ((b)) ended at 14707.37. Final leg lower wave ((c)) is expected to complete at the blue box area of 14280 – 14443. This is a 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension of wave ((a))-((b)). From this area, we expect the Index to extend higher in wave 5 or bounce in 3 waves at least. Potential target for wave 5 at minimum is 123.6 – 161.8% external retracement of wave 4 which is around 14887 – 150225.
DAX 45 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
DAX Elliott Wave Video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bears attack yearly low, 1.1840 becomes key hurdle to north
EUR/USD fades bounces off four-month low after two consecutive days of downtrend. Confluence of 200-day SMA, early March low guards corrective pullback. Seven-week-old support line lures sellers amid bearish MACD.
GBP/USD vulnerable to further downside below 1.3700
GBP/USD struggles to rebound from seven week low. Downbeat RSI, not oversold, joins sustained break of key trend line, SMA to favor sellers. Bulls need fresh monthly high for conviction, 100-day SMA, nine-month-old support line lure bears.
Cardano at risk of a 30% decline
Cardano price is trading heavy in the context of a developing head-and-shoulders top. Based on price symmetry, traders should expect a drift higher over the next 2-3 days before ADA breaks below the neckline.
Gold clings to 200-HMA inside one-week-old triangle
Gold eases inside a choppy range around the key moving average. The yellow metal stays bear near 200-HMA while funneling down the one-week-old symmetrical triangle. Normal RSI conditions also tame directional moves between $1,725-38.
Don't Look Back: US markets ignore February Durable Goods
February was not the month for US consumers as Durable Goods followed Retail Sales into contraction, but markets are betting that the latest Washington stimulus payments on top of the waning pandemic will bring back January's buying fervor.