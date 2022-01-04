Elliott Wave View in DAX (DAX-XET) suggests it is correcting cycle from last October 2021 low in larger degree 3 swings. The decline is unfolding as a zig zag Elliott Wave structure. Down from November 18 2021 peak (16289.48), wave (A) ended at 15015.42 and rally in wave (B) is in progress. This wave (B) is forming a flat correction (3-3-5) where wave A made 3 swings up ending at 15834.04 and then we saw 3 swings down to 15060.10 to complete wave B. From this low we should see 5 swings rally to complete flat correction structure as wave C and also wave (B).
Up from wave B, wave ((i)) ended at 15296.08 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 15206.95. Wave ((iii)) higher ended at 15974.79 and wave ((iv)) correction ended at 15803.59. Near term, expect the last rally wave ((v)) to end soon. This should complete wave C and wave (B) where we should see a market rejection to indicate wave (C) has started. This wave (C) should continue lower to break 15015.42 wave (A) low. Near term, as far as pivot at 16289.48 high stays intact, expect the Index to turn lower soon.
DAX 1 hour Elliott Wave chart
DAX Elliott Wave video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.1300 after upbeat US ADP data
EUR/USD turned south and retreated to 1.1300 area after the data published by ADP showed that private sector employment in the US rose by 807,000 in December, surpassing the market expectation of 400,000 by a wide margin. However, the pair managed to limit its losses as it stays afloat in the positive territory ahead of FOMC minutes.
GBP/USD clings to modest daily gains near 1.3550
GBP/USD continues to trade in the positive territory near 1.3550 in the early American session on Wednesday. ADP Employment Change in the US arrived at +807K in December but the initial market reaction was largely muted. Focus shifts to FOMC Minutes.
Gold bulls hold the grip ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold prices surged for a second consecutive day, with the bright metal topping at $1,829.59 a troy ounce as a better market’s mood played against the greenback. The American currency is down against most major rivals, as investors await the latest FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Decentraland price coils up before MANA explodes by 22%
Decentraland price is at an inflection point and will likely catalyze a massive run-up. This outlook, however, depends on how MANA bounces off the support level it is hovering around.
Explainer: Why EUR/USD could tumble before rebounding, the technical and fundamental angles Premium
Where next for the world's most popular currency pair? Down and then up, and for both technical and fundamental reasons detailed here.