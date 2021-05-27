Short term Elliott Wave chart in DAX suggests the decline to 14816.35 ended wave 4. Internal subdivision of wave 4 unfolded as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Wave ((w)) of 4 ended at 14845.27, bounce in wave ((x)) ended at 15419.43, and final leg lower wave ((y)) of 4 ended at 14816.35. Index has resumed higher in wave 5 and broken above previous wave 3 peak on 4.19.2021 at 15501.84.
Up from wave 4, wave (i) ended at 14928.20, and pullback in wave (ii) ended at 14884.90. Index then resumed higher in wave (iii) towards 15482.23, wave (iv) ended at 15353.66. Final leg higher wave (v) of ((i)) completed at 15538.01. Index then pullback in wave ((ii)) which ended at 14961.27 with internal as a zigzag Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave ((i)), wave (a) ended at 15128.37, wave (b) ended at 15234.37, and wave (c) ended at 14961.27.
Wave ((iii)) is currently in progress as 5 waves in lesser degree. Up from wave ((ii)), wave (i) ended at 15568.32. Expect wave (ii) pullback to correct cycle from May 19 low before the rally resumes. As far as pivot at 14816.35 low stays intact, dips should find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside.
DAX 45 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
DAX Elliott Wave Video
EUR/USD faces rejection near 1.2200 amid firmer US dollar
EUR/USD remains under pressure below 1.2200 as broad market risk-aversion underpins the US dollar. Covid concerns and end-of-the-month readjustments keep the investors on the edge. Fedspeak and US Durable Goods data awaited.
GBP/USD: Bears battle key support above 1.4100
GBP/USD remains pressured around 1.4115 amid Thursday's Asian session. The dropped the previous day but is yet to conquer the 1.4115 support convergence comprising a monthly rising trend line and the weekly support line.
Dogecoin price delays its 45% advance
Dogecoin price is grappling with key barriers. A breach from one of these will confirm its trend. DOGE is likely to head higher to retest another fundamental level. A breakdown of $0.224 will invalidate the bullish thesis.
USD, Yields Rebound, Quarles Ready to Talk Taper?
The Dollar Index (USD/DXY), used by traders as a measure of the USD against a basket of currencies of US trade partners, rebounded 0.44% to 90.02 from 89.67 yesterday. Kiwi Outperforms, Keeps Bid on Hawkish RBNZ.