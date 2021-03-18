Short term Elliott Wave View suggests that AUDUSD ended wave ((4)) pullback at 0.7617. Pair however still needs to break above wave ((3)) high at 0.8007 to avoid a double correction. Up from wave ((4)) low, wave ((i)) ended at 0.7726 and pullback in wave ((ii)) ended at 0.7665. Pair then resumed higher in wave ((iii)) towards 0.7784 and pullback in wave ((iv)) ended at 0.773. The final leg higher wave ((v)) ended at 0.78 which completed wave 1 in higher degree.
Pullback in wave 2 ended at 0.7695 with subdivision unfolding as a double three Elliott Wave structure. Down from wave 1, wave ((w)) ended at 0.7717, wave ((x)) ended at 0.7759, and wave ((y)) ended at 0.7695. Pair has resumed higher and broken above wave 1 suggesting wave 3 is in progress. Near term, expect wave ((i)) to end soon and pair to pullback in wave ((ii)) to correct rally from 0.7695 low before the rally resumes. As far as pivot at 0.7695 low stays intact, expect dips to find support in 3, 7, or 11 swing for further upside. Potential target higher is 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension of wave 1-2 towards 0.788 – 0.80.
AUDUSD 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
AUDUSD Elliott Wave Video
EUR/USD: 100-SMA guards immediate upside but bulls can stay hopeful
EUR/USD keeps Fed-led run-up beyond the short-term resistance line. EUR/USD wavers around the weekly top during the early Thursday. The currency major holds the previous day’s break out of a downward sloping trend line from March 03, backed by the dovish Fed.
GBP/USD: Bulls target a retest of weekly highs
GBP/USD bulls in charge and target a retest of the monthly highs. GBP/USD is attempting to penetrate deeper into resistance territory on the longer-term time frames and the following is a top-down analysis that arrives at a bullish thesis.
USD/JPY tumbles below 109.00 as BOJ said to widen its rate target band
The Japanese yen picked up fresh bids on the above headlines, knocking-off USD/JPY back below 109.00. The spot has erased early gains, having hit a daily low of 108.62 in a knee-jerk reaction to the report on the BOJ’s likely action this Friday.
Dogecoin bulls can stay hopeful above these levels
DOGE/USD fizzles the latest run-up beyond short-term resistance while easing to $0.0580 during early Thursday. Even so, the meme-coin keeps trend line breakout amid receding bearish MACD bias, not to forget trading above the key support lines and SMA confluence.
Powell and the FOMC: Is it really about the fed funds rate?
The Fed executed a deft sleight of hand on Wednesday, sharply raising its economic projections, keeping expectations for a fed funds hike beyond 2023 and ignoring the steepening of the yield curve that has been underway in earnest since the New Year.