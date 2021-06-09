Elliott Wave view in ASX 200 (XJO) suggests the rally from February 1, 2021 low is unfolding as a 5 waves impulse Elliott Wave structure. Up from February 1 low, wave 1 ended at 6938 and pullback in wave 2 ended at 6648.6. The Index resumes higher in wave 3 towards 7172.8 and pullback in wave 4 ended at 6919.4. Wave 5 is currently in progress and the internal subdivides into another 5 waves of lesser degree. Up from wave 4, wave (i) ended at 7056.4 and dips in wave (ii) ended at 6999.6. Wave (iii) ended at 7115.2, dips in wave (iv) ended at 7090.1 and final leg wave (v) of ((i)) ended at 7136.4.
Wave ((ii)) pullback then ended at 7082.4 and the Index resumes higher in wave ((iii)). Up from wave ((ii)) low, wave (i) ended at 7203.3 and wave (ii) pullback ended at 7131.9. Wave (iii) ended at 7309.4 and wave (iv) ended at 7267.6. Near term, Index can see 1 more leg higher to end wave (v) of ((iii)), then it should pullback in wave ((iv)) before turning higher 1 more time to complete wave ((v)) of 5. This should also end cycle from February 1, 2021 low and then Index can see larger pullback.
ASX 200 (XJO) 30 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
XJO Elliott Wave Video
