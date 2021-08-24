Short-term Elliott wave view in Nasdaq (NQ) suggests that the cycle from 19 Jul 2021 low is unfolding in an Eillott Wave Impulse. The structure remains incomplete favoring more upside extension. Up from that low, the pair has ended the first leg in wave ((i)) at 15174 high. Then wave ((ii)) pullback ended as a zigzag structure at 14710 low and the index rally higher again.
Up from wave ((ii))), wave ((iii)) remains in progress in a lesser degree 5 waves structure. Wave (i) of ((iii)) finished at 14999. Then wave (ii) of ((iii)) pullback ended at 14851 low. Wave i of (iii) rally finished at 15155. Wave ii of (iii) did a shallow pullback and ended at 15115. Near-term, as far as bounces remain above wave ii of (iii), we are looking to complete wave iii of (iii) soon. Index should then pullback in wave (iv) before last push higher to end wave (v). This should also complete wave ((iii)) in higher degree and end cycle from August 19 low. Potential target for wave ((iii)) higher is 100% – 161.8% Fibonacci extension from July 19 low towards 15444 – 15895.
NQ #F 60 Minutes Elliott Wave Chart
NQ #F Elliott Wave Video
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.1750 amid firmer US Treasury yields
EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.1750 amid the upbeat market mood. US dollar tracks mildly bid Treasury yields to consolidate the heaviest fall in two months. Market cheer vaccine optimism and easing of taper tantrum amid covid woes and geopolitical fears.
GBP/USD bulls take on the downtrend in the $1.37s
GBP/USD is consolidating above 1.3700, virtually flat on the day following a sharp rally to the upside the prior day. Markets have recovered following concerns of late over timings of the Federal reserve's tapering and the rapid resurgence of the coronavirus in a new delta variant.
EUR/USD eases below 1.1750 amid firmer US Treasury yields
EUR/USD edges higher towards 1.1750 amid the upbeat market mood. US dollar tracks mildly bid Treasury yields to consolidate the heaviest fall in two months. Market cheer vaccine optimism and easing of taper tantrum amid covid woes and geopolitical fears.
Bitcoin to reach $59,600 within a month
Bitcoin is surfing on a favorable tailwind in the markets with risk at the beginning of this week adding fuel to its rally. Buyers are in control, and a trend line is still very much in play as support. $51,155 acts as resistance. Once beyond, Bitcoin could be on a tear.
Will Jackson Hole become a dovish event?
Chair of Federal Reserve, Jerome Powell, speaking on the economic outlook at the upcoming central bank’s Jackson Hole economic symposium, will dominate market direction. Fed officials appear on track to begin reversing their easy-money policies later this year.