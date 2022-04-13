Crude oil is coming higher, probably due to even more EU sanctions against Russia, but Reuters reported that the Russian Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov told Izvestia newspaper that Moscow is ready to sell oil and oil products to "friendly countries in any price range". This can cause some interesting bull/bear battle on a price chart. Technically we expect higher prices as energy comes out of a downward channel this week. It's an impulse that normally confirms the change in trend. I also like that "stop hunt" down at 93.40, as those who were long are out, and those who wanted to play the breakdown with sell stops are also out as market rallies. 106-108 can be seen in sessions ahead.

Crude 4H

Crude 1H

