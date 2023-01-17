The iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF seeks to track the investment results of the $DJUSRE index. The index is composed of U.S. equities in the real estate sector. It provides exposure to U.S. real estate companies and REITs, which invest in real estate directly and trade like stocks.
$IYR 4H Elliott Wave Analysis Jan 16 2023:
The 4H chart above is showing the path in $IYR since Oct lows. The ETF is favoured to have struck a low at $75.66 and is bouncing to correct the cycle against all time highs. So far, the bounce from Oct lows unfolded in 5 waves with divergence at blue (1). The pullback in (2) unfolded in a corrective 3 waves structure and found buyers at $82.28. The bounce extended and ended breaking above blue (1) peak at $90.47 which in our system opened a bullish sequence in the 4H timeframe. As long as $82.28 lows hold, we expect $IYR to continue higher and reach 97.12 – 106.32 before a reaction lower can take place. We like to buy dips in 3, 7 or 11 swings against blue (2) targeting the equal legs area.
FURTHER DISCLOSURES AND DISCLAIMER CONCERNING RISK, RESPONSIBILITY AND LIABILITY Trading in the Foreign Exchange market is a challenging opportunity where above average returns are available for educated and experienced investors who are willing to take above average risk. However, before deciding to participate in Foreign Exchange (FX) trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of xperience and risk appetite. Do not invest or trade capital you cannot afford to lose. EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC, THEIR REPRESENTATIVES, AND ANYONE WORKING FOR OR WITHIN WWW.ELLIOTTWAVE- FORECAST.COM is not responsible for any loss from any form of distributed advice, signal, analysis, or content. Again, we fully DISCLOSE to the Subscriber base that the Service as a whole, the individual Parties, Representatives, or owners shall not be liable to any and all Subscribers for any losses or damages as a result of any action taken by the Subscriber from any trade idea or signal posted on the website(s) distributed through any form of social-media, email, the website, and/or any other electronic, written, verbal, or future form of communication . All analysis, trading signals, trading recommendations, all charts, communicated interpretations of the wave counts, and all content from any media form produced by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com and/or the Representatives are solely the opinions and best efforts of the respective author(s). In general Forex instruments are highly leveraged, and traders can lose some or all of their initial margin funds. All content provided by www.Elliottwave-forecast.com is expressed in good faith and is intended to help Subscribers succeed in the marketplace, but it is never guaranteed. There is no “holy grail” to trading or forecasting the market and we are wrong sometimes like everyone else. Please understand and accept the risk involved when making any trading and/or investment decision. UNDERSTAND that all the content we provide is protected through copyright of EME PROCESSING AND CONSULTING, LLC. It is illegal to disseminate in any form of communication any part or all of our proprietary information without specific authorization. UNDERSTAND that you also agree to not allow persons that are not PAID SUBSCRIBERS to view any of the content not released publicly. IF YOU ARE FOUND TO BE IN VIOLATION OF THESE RESTRICTIONS you or your firm (as the Subscriber) will be charged fully with no discount for one year subscription to our Premium Plus Plan at $1,799.88 for EACH person or firm who received any of our content illegally through the respected intermediary’s (Subscriber in violation of terms) channel(s) of communication.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD approaches the weekly low amid a souring market mood Premium
The US Dollar posted substantial gains in the American session, as global stocks collapsed on the back of renewed recession fears. Australian December employment figures coming up next.
EUR/USD trims most of its intraday gains and losses the 1.0800 mark Premium
EUR/USD trades around 1.0790 as fears of a US recession spurred risk aversion, helping the Greenback to recover the ground lost at the beginning of the day. Wall Street collapsed amid renewed demand for safe-haven assets.
Gold: Recession fears weighing on XAU/USD Premium
Spot gold jumped to $1,925.82 a troy ounce on Wednesday, as the broad US Dollar weakness that persisted throughout the first half of the day was later exacerbated by United States data.
Bitcoin recovery fuels NFT growth, digital collectibles garner big interest as BTC crosses $21,550
Bitcoin wiped out all its losses from the FTX exchange crash in November, BTC recovered and hit a cycle high at $21,550, following the release of lower-than-expected CPI and then PPI inflation data, which hit the US Dollar.
US retail sales weaken, driving further Dow losses
A second day of losses for the Dow comes as investors watch some worrying weakness in retail sales, says Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG.